MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Toros host the Rochester Grizzlies Friday night, and the game will not disappoint.

"A lot of excitement, obviously. It's a big rivalry and we're super close geographically, so all the guys are looking forward to it. We've had this game circled on our calendar ever since we got the schedule back, so I know it's goign to be a lot of excitement, a lot of intensity," says Forward Jack Campion.

"We know it's going to be high intensity. Everyone kind of laying it on the line. More of that playoff hockey feel, which at times, can feel a little strange when it's early October, but I know that's why guys play the game, so I think our players are all looking forward to that," says Head Coach Nick Bruneteau.

Mason City got the final word in the Fraser Cup last year when they were formerly the North Iowa Bulls, before the Bulls moved up a level this year.

The focus for the Toros this week is defense.

"It's going to start with our defense. If we play good defensively, we will have that good defense turn to offense and we've just got to capitalize on all of our scoring chances and we'll be just fine," says Jack.

The athletes are a very close group and Jack says that translates to the ice.

They're expecting a fast-paced game from the Grizzlies.

And a true test.

"We have a new team, but we have the same tradition that we've been carrying on for the last ten years. Obviously, last year, we had a super successful year and we really want to build off that and year, we just want to follow up last year with another good run," says Jack.

Puck drops at 7:30.