The motto in the normal world goes “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” In Hollywood, it’s more like “If you ever succeed, keep trying until you’ve drained every last ounce of joy and integrity out of that success.”

“Terminator: Dark Fate” (2019)

“Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019)

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” (2019)

“Men in Black: International” (2019)

“Rambo: Last Blood” (2019)

“Charlie’s Angels” (2019)

THAT’S JUST ONE YEAR.

There was a time if somebody said “Hey, there’s a new X-Men movie coming out” or a new “Rambo” or even a new “Charlie’s Angels,” people would get legitimately excited about seeing it. When people heard the six franchises above were vomiting out another edition, I would imagine the most common reaction was dread. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Yes, it would be nice if original concepts and characters could be the primary focus of the motion picture industry. It would also be nice if I could poop gold and had a love potion and a time machine to take me back to a 1987 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoot. Elle Macpherson for the win!

The reality is that almost as soon as Hollywood started making movies, they also started remaking them. But they often used to have a reason for it. Like the original movie sucking, or at least no longer being suitable for later generations of audiences. That’s what this KIMT’s Weekend Remake Throwdown is focusing on as we pit a remake that’s one of the best films of all time against an original that is borderline unwatchable. It’s “The Maltese Falcon” (1931) vs. “The Maltese Falcon” (1941)!

"I drive really slow in the ultrafast lane, while people behind me are going insane."

Based on the novel by Dashiell Hammett, both versions are relatively faithful adaptations of their source material and I’m not going into too much detail about the plot because one of the thrills of watching “The Maltese Falcon” (1941) is seeing the story untwist before your eyes. You should, under no circumstances, watch the 1931 version before the 1941 remake because it will at least slightly dampen the experience. You probably shouldn’t watch “The Maltese Falcon” (1931) after the remake, either. At least not if you want your eyes to remain in your skull and completely ungouged.

The tale is set in San Francisco and sees cynical private investigator Sam Spade recruited by a beautiful woman for an elaborate game of musical chairs involving a legendary treasure and the ruthless people willing to kill for it. People do get murdered. Lies are told. Hopes are dashed. Nothing winds up happily ever after.

"I use public toilets and I pee on the seat. I walk around in the summertime saying 'How about this heat?'"

What else I can tell you is the 1931 original is a stanky chunk of cinematic excrement that feels twice as long to watch as it actually is and features one of the most repellent main characters in movie history. In fairness, Ricardo Cortez was apparently an accomplished actor in his day so we probably shouldn’t hold his performance against him but his interpretation of Sam Spade makes Jar Jar Binks look like Richard the Third. Cortez presents the viewer with a man whose soullessness starts with his slicked back hair and insincere smile and goes all the way to the bottom of his gumshoes. Add in his compulsion to rut with anything in a skirt and a sociopathic sense of invincibility and it’s as if someone tossed the worst elements of Hugh Hefner, Don Draper, and Ted Bundy into a blender.

I’m about as woke as Rip Van Winkle and even I was offended by the suffocating male chauvinism running through “The Maltese Falcon” (1931). Every female character is a sexual object Spade either has conquered or will and they all like it that way. And even that might have been remotely tolerable if Cortez showed an ounce of actual on-screen charisma but it’s like watching women swoon over Moe from The Three Stooges.

"Sometimes I park in handicapped spaces while handicapped people make handicapped..."

"Hey! You can't say stuff like that! When do you think this is...1993?"

The other actors range from “meh” to barely passable, with Dudley Digges the highlight playing mastermind Casper Gutman. The direction of Roy Del Ruth is straight up awful. “The Maltese Falcon” (1931) has all the zest and energy of an army training film about venereal disease. Again, Del Ruth had quite a career as a director after this so I can only guess his atrocious effort here is due to working in the pre-Golden Age era when nobody really knew what a motion picture was supposed to look like. Of course, James Whale made “Frankenstein” in 1931 and that movie still kicks 57 varieties of ass almost a hundred years later.

However, the thoroughgoing terribleness of “The Maltese Falcon” (1931) probably isn’t why the story was remade a decade later. It was probably because the Hays Production Code that took effect in Hollywood in the mid-1930s made it unscreenable. There’s almost as much sexual innuendo in the 1931 version as the average episode of “Friends” in the 1990s and gets about as close to on screen female nudity as mainstream Hollywood would get until decades later. And if the original couldn’t be shown anywhere, why not try a remake?

Enjoy it. This is the closest Hollywood would get to full frontal nudity for generations to follow.

Thankfully they handed the job of writing and directing to John Huston, a man who deserves way more recognition as one of the greatest filmmakers in history, and even more thankfully they handed the starring role of Sam Spade to Humphrey Bogart. The film also boasts Mary Astor, Peter Lorre, and the incomparable Sydney Greenstreet but “The Maltese Falcon” (1941) is really Huston and Bogart’s baby…which may not seem like saying much unless you know how amazing Astor, Lorre, and Greenstreet were. Go look them up.

Seriously.

I can wait.

I'm not kidding. This is what passed for cleavage until about 1953.

About the only justification I can come up with for watching both versions of this film is that comparing Cortez and Bogart as Sam Spade is like a master class in what good acting looks and feels like. Both play a man who is hard hearted, manipulative, and even cruel. Cortez’ presentation, though, is hollow. There’s nothing tying all those contemptible character traits together. It’s a fundamental mistake that actors and screenwriters continue to make in the 21st century. Cynical anti-heroes can be very appealing if the viewer has some sense that the character’s bad behavior was forged or motivated by some past personal tragedy or suffering. Even if they’re never explicitly detailed, the audience needs the impression a character’s unseemly actions are a reaction to past experiences. Without that, they’re not anti-heroes. They’re just a-holes.

Bogart hits it out of the park with a scene at the end of the 1941 remake where he shows us the frantic desperation at the core of Sam Spade. Far from a man who has seen it all and has all the answers, Bogart’s Spade is a man with ultimately nothing but his self-respect and self-control. They define who he is and, in Spade’s mind, all he can be. He won’t give them away and play the sap, not even for a life of love and happiness.

"One of these days, Alice. One of these days..."

Huston’s direction can best be praised by stating that while watching “The Maltese Falcon” (1941) it becomes very easy to forget you’re looking at something created before the inventions of duct tape or penicillin. The visual improvement from the 1931 original to the remake is immense and might be greater than any improvement from the 1941 remake to a film made in 2020. And Huston’s work as a writer is no slouch. Though the plots and much of the dialog in both movies is identical, the restructuring and linguistic refinements that Huston adds to the mix are so striking it’s almost as if he’s adapting a different and better book for the screen.

Even the depiction of women is superior in the remake. The main female character goes from being nothing but a lust object for Spade to a woman with an actual past and her own tortured dreams of the future. And Sam’s secretary, Effie, evolves from agenda-less helper and Sam’s perpetual sidepiece to a much smarter older woman who probably knows Sam better than he knows himself.

“The Maltese Falcon” (1941) wins this Throwdown like Man o’ War at the Belmont Stakes. The original might as well not have been made. I don’t think I’ve ever done a Throwdown where the original film is a Must Avoid and the remake is a Must See. I guess anything really is possible.

Let me get started on that time machine.

"Let me know when you get it worked out. That Marilyn Monroe chick had nothing on me!"

The Maltese Falcon (1931)

Written by Maude Fulton, Brown Holmes, Lucien Hubbard.

Directed by Roy Del Ruth.

Starring Ricardo Cortez, Bebe Daniels, Dudley Digges, Una Merkel, Robert Elliott, Thelma Todd, Otto Matieson, Walter Long, Dwight Frye, J. Farrell MacDonald, Agostino Borgato, and Morgan Wallace.

The Maltese Falcon (1941)

Written and directed by John Huston.

Starring Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Gladys George, Peter Lorre, Barton MacLane, Lee Patrick, Sydney Greenstreet, Wart Bond, Jerome Cowan, Elisha Cook Jr., James Burke, Murray Alper, and John Hamilton.