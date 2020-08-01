Clear

The Maltese Falcon (1931) vs. The Maltese Falcon (1941)

"I have it on good authority...and feel free to correct me if I am wrong...that "Bird" is most definitively "The Word."

Don't get any ideas about another remake, Hollywood!

Posted: Aug 1, 2020 10:50 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

The motto in the normal world goes “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” In Hollywood, it’s more like “If you ever succeed, keep trying until you’ve drained every last ounce of joy and integrity out of that success.”

“Terminator: Dark Fate” (2019)

“Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019)

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” (2019)

“Men in Black: International” (2019)

“Rambo: Last Blood” (2019)

“Charlie’s Angels” (2019)

THAT’S JUST ONE YEAR.

There was a time if somebody said “Hey, there’s a new X-Men movie coming out” or a new “Rambo” or even a new “Charlie’s Angels,” people would get legitimately excited about seeing it. When people heard the six franchises above were vomiting out another edition, I would imagine the most common reaction was dread. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Yes, it would be nice if original concepts and characters could be the primary focus of the motion picture industry. It would also be nice if I could poop gold and had a love potion and a time machine to take me back to a 1987 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoot. Elle Macpherson for the win!

The reality is that almost as soon as Hollywood started making movies, they also started remaking them. But they often used to have a reason for it. Like the original movie sucking, or at least no longer being suitable for later generations of audiences. That’s what this KIMT’s Weekend Remake Throwdown is focusing on as we pit a remake that’s one of the best films of all time against an original that is borderline unwatchable. It’s “The Maltese Falcon” (1931) vs. “The Maltese Falcon” (1941)!

"I drive really slow in the ultrafast lane, while people behind me are going insane."

Based on the novel by Dashiell Hammett, both versions are relatively faithful adaptations of their source material and I’m not going into too much detail about the plot because one of the thrills of watching “The Maltese Falcon” (1941) is seeing the story untwist before your eyes. You should, under no circumstances, watch the 1931 version before the 1941 remake because it will at least slightly dampen the experience. You probably shouldn’t watch “The Maltese Falcon” (1931) after the remake, either. At least not if you want your eyes to remain in your skull and completely ungouged.

The tale is set in San Francisco and sees cynical private investigator Sam Spade recruited by a beautiful woman for an elaborate game of musical chairs involving a legendary treasure and the ruthless people willing to kill for it. People do get murdered. Lies are told. Hopes are dashed. Nothing winds up happily ever after.

"I use public toilets and I pee on the seat.  I walk around in the summertime saying 'How about this heat?'"

What else I can tell you is the 1931 original is a stanky chunk of cinematic excrement that feels twice as long to watch as it actually is and features one of the most repellent main characters in movie history. In fairness, Ricardo Cortez was apparently an accomplished actor in his day so we probably shouldn’t hold his performance against him but his interpretation of Sam Spade makes Jar Jar Binks look like Richard the Third. Cortez presents the viewer with a man whose soullessness starts with his slicked back hair and insincere smile and goes all the way to the bottom of his gumshoes. Add in his compulsion to rut with anything in a skirt and a sociopathic sense of invincibility and it’s as if someone tossed the worst elements of Hugh Hefner, Don Draper, and Ted Bundy into a blender.

I’m about as woke as Rip Van Winkle and even I was offended by the suffocating male chauvinism running through “The Maltese Falcon” (1931). Every female character is a sexual object Spade either has conquered or will and they all like it that way. And even that might have been remotely tolerable if Cortez showed an ounce of actual on-screen charisma but it’s like watching women swoon over Moe from The Three Stooges.

"Sometimes I park in handicapped spaces while handicapped people make handicapped..."

"Hey!  You can't say stuff like that!  When do you think this is...1993?"

The other actors range from “meh” to barely passable, with Dudley Digges the highlight playing mastermind Casper Gutman. The direction of Roy Del Ruth is straight up awful. “The Maltese Falcon” (1931) has all the zest and energy of an army training film about venereal disease. Again, Del Ruth had quite a career as a director after this so I can only guess his atrocious effort here is due to working in the pre-Golden Age era when nobody really knew what a motion picture was supposed to look like. Of course, James Whale made “Frankenstein” in 1931 and that movie still kicks 57 varieties of ass almost a hundred years later.

However, the thoroughgoing terribleness of “The Maltese Falcon” (1931) probably isn’t why the story was remade a decade later. It was probably because the Hays Production Code that took effect in Hollywood in the mid-1930s made it unscreenable. There’s almost as much sexual innuendo in the 1931 version as the average episode of “Friends” in the 1990s and gets about as close to on screen female nudity as mainstream Hollywood would get until decades later. And if the original couldn’t be shown anywhere, why not try a remake?

Enjoy it.  This is the closest Hollywood would get to full frontal nudity for generations to follow.

Thankfully they handed the job of writing and directing to John Huston, a man who deserves way more recognition as one of the greatest filmmakers in history, and even more thankfully they handed the starring role of Sam Spade to Humphrey Bogart. The film also boasts Mary Astor, Peter Lorre, and the incomparable Sydney Greenstreet but “The Maltese Falcon” (1941) is really Huston and Bogart’s baby…which may not seem like saying much unless you know how amazing Astor, Lorre, and Greenstreet were. Go look them up.

Seriously.

I can wait.

I'm not kidding.  This is what passed for cleavage until about 1953.

About the only justification I can come up with for watching both versions of this film is that comparing Cortez and Bogart as Sam Spade is like a master class in what good acting looks and feels like. Both play a man who is hard hearted, manipulative, and even cruel. Cortez’ presentation, though, is hollow. There’s nothing tying all those contemptible character traits together. It’s a fundamental mistake that actors and screenwriters continue to make in the 21st century. Cynical anti-heroes can be very appealing if the viewer has some sense that the character’s bad behavior was forged or motivated by some past personal tragedy or suffering. Even if they’re never explicitly detailed, the audience needs the impression a character’s unseemly actions are a reaction to past experiences. Without that, they’re not anti-heroes. They’re just a-holes.

Bogart hits it out of the park with a scene at the end of the 1941 remake where he shows us the frantic desperation at the core of Sam Spade. Far from a man who has seen it all and has all the answers, Bogart’s Spade is a man with ultimately nothing but his self-respect and self-control. They define who he is and, in Spade’s mind, all he can be. He won’t give them away and play the sap, not even for a life of love and happiness.

"One of these days, Alice.  One of these days..."

Huston’s direction can best be praised by stating that while watching “The Maltese Falcon” (1941) it becomes very easy to forget you’re looking at something created before the inventions of duct tape or penicillin. The visual improvement from the 1931 original to the remake is immense and might be greater than any improvement from the 1941 remake to a film made in 2020. And Huston’s work as a writer is no slouch. Though the plots and much of the dialog in both movies is identical, the restructuring and linguistic refinements that Huston adds to the mix are so striking it’s almost as if he’s adapting a different and better book for the screen.

Even the depiction of women is superior in the remake. The main female character goes from being nothing but a lust object for Spade to a woman with an actual past and her own tortured dreams of the future. And Sam’s secretary, Effie, evolves from agenda-less helper and Sam’s perpetual sidepiece to a much smarter older woman who probably knows Sam better than he knows himself.

“The Maltese Falcon” (1941) wins this Throwdown like Man o’ War at the Belmont Stakes. The original might as well not have been made. I don’t think I’ve ever done a Throwdown where the original film is a Must Avoid and the remake is a Must See. I guess anything really is possible.

Let me get started on that time machine.

"Let me know when you get it worked out.  That Marilyn Monroe chick had nothing on me!"

The Maltese Falcon (1931)
Written by Maude Fulton, Brown Holmes, Lucien Hubbard.
Directed by Roy Del Ruth.
Starring Ricardo Cortez, Bebe Daniels, Dudley Digges, Una Merkel, Robert Elliott, Thelma Todd, Otto Matieson, Walter Long, Dwight Frye, J. Farrell MacDonald, Agostino Borgato, and Morgan Wallace.

The Maltese Falcon (1941)

Written and directed by John Huston.
Starring Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Gladys George, Peter Lorre, Barton MacLane, Lee Patrick, Sydney Greenstreet, Wart Bond, Jerome Cowan, Elisha Cook Jr., James Burke, Murray Alper, and John Hamilton.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 54463

Reported Deaths: 1640
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin17316813
Ramsey6686259
Dakota3797102
Anoka3245112
Stearns279120
Washington181743
Nobles17386
Olmsted158823
Scott129612
Mower10642
Rice9758
Blue Earth8244
Wright7705
Carver7442
Clay74039
Kandiyohi6621
Sherburne6156
Lyon4143
Todd4132
St. Louis38318
Freeborn3531
Steele3211
Benton2993
Watonwan2990
Nicollet29813
Winona24016
Martin2025
Le Sueur1961
Crow Wing19213
Beltrami1840
Goodhue1698
Chisago1671
Cottonwood1670
Otter Tail1643
Pipestone1429
Becker1341
Waseca1280
Itasca12512
McLeod1250
Polk1253
Douglas1240
Pine1240
Dodge1220
Carlton1210
Murray1201
Unassigned11640
Isanti1020
Chippewa931
Meeker832
Morrison811
Faribault800
Brown792
Wabasha780
Sibley762
Rock720
Pennington701
Jackson680
Koochiching683
Fillmore590
Renville565
Cass542
Mille Lacs543
Lincoln530
Swift511
Yellow Medicine470
Grant441
Roseau420
Pope380
Houston370
Norman340
Redwood300
Aitkin270
Hubbard270
Marshall270
Wilkin263
Kanabec231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Mahnomen221
Red Lake160
Lake150
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 44637

Reported Deaths: 871
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9479201
Woodbury362049
Black Hawk297062
Linn200587
Johnson188115
Buena Vista178212
Dallas173935
Scott155712
Dubuque148428
Marshall137324
Pottawattamie115321
Story108813
Wapello82731
Muscatine80747
Crawford7073
Webster6995
Sioux5882
Cerro Gordo57217
Tama53429
Warren5031
Jasper45024
Wright4391
Plymouth4358
Louisa37814
Dickinson3714
Clinton2883
Washington28410
Hamilton2371
Boone2262
Franklin2094
Bremer1817
Emmet1781
Carroll1751
Clarke1743
Clay1681
Hardin1610
Shelby1551
Allamakee1484
Marion1470
Des Moines1442
Poweshiek1378
Mahaska13317
Jackson1321
Benton1301
Guthrie1245
Jones1221
Cedar1171
Hancock1142
Pocahontas1131
Butler1112
Floyd1092
Henry1093
Buchanan1051
Lyon990
Cherokee971
Clayton943
Madison932
Taylor930
Harrison900
Lee893
Monona890
Humboldt871
Iowa871
Delaware851
Calhoun812
Sac790
Fayette770
Osceola770
Winneshiek771
Kossuth760
Mills760
Mitchell760
Jefferson750
Palo Alto740
Grundy721
Winnebago710
Page690
Monroe667
Union661
Worth590
Davis491
Chickasaw480
Howard470
Cass421
Lucas424
Montgomery423
Appanoose403
Greene380
Fremont320
Ida290
Van Buren291
Audubon281
Keokuk281
Decatur210
Ringgold211
Adair200
Adams150
Wayne151
Unassigned50
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers return to the forecast Saturday Night into Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cruisin' for Cancer 2020

Image

Day Center for the Homeless to Move

Image

Popular Iowa tennis court hosts tournament

Image

Pandemic causing boat sales to increase

Image

Seans Weather 7/31

Image

Bruins All-Star game

Image

Small business roundtable with Sen. Joni Ernst

Image

Pop up pantry in Albert Lea helps feed local families

Image

Lawsuit filed against Olmsted County for absentee ballot review board appointment practices

Image

Relay for Life 1 week away

Community Events