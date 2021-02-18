The MN Disabled American Veterans is looking for volunteer drivers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

To help veterans, the Minnesota Disabled American Veterans has a transportation service for those who need a ride to and from an appointment.

The Minnesota DAV is asking for more volunteers to drive veterans to and from their appointments.

This program started two years ago to get veterans to medical appointsment.

Program Manager Stephanie Zeimetz says this can be one of the biggest hurdles.

She says in 2020, the Rochester DAV provided over 1,500 rides and drove over 700,000 miles.

The organization was able to continue these trips with safety protocols in place.

"It's a rewarding experience to do the drives. You do get thanks from the veterans and they appreciate the rides up. They're trips they may not be able to make otherwise. And it just feels good to be able to help them," says volunteer driver David Rowlands.

The DAV says they are looking for 10 to 12 more drivers, but it will never turn down a volunteer.

Regular hours at the DAV are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., but if there is an emergency, the DAV will try its best to help out.

The phone number for the DAV in Olmsted County is 507-703-1139.