The Loop closes its doors permanently to Rochester community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After more than 8 years of serving the Rochester community, it's the end of the line for The Loop.

The restaurant served its final customer Monday night and posted a Facebook message telling patrons it's now permanently closed.

The restaurant said it "couldn't continue bleeding" with the aftermath of COVID-19 as well as due to major construction projects downtown.

The restaurant was known for its garage door style which opened up to the outdoors.

Former customer, Jenny Steffey, says the closure will be a loss for the downtown area. She adds it's becoming clear how important supporting local businesses is during this difficult time.

"It's not a good thing," said Steffey. "A lot of businesses are doing that and it's really sad to hear that. We've got to keep our businesses going or pretty soon there won't be much to do."

The Loop is owned by the Rocket Restaurant Group. It was their first Rochester location. The group does also own Five West Kitchen & Bar as well as Smoak BBQ.

Co-owner Ryan Brevig did speak with KIMT News 3 off-camera. He says the decision to close was a difficult one and this is an extremly sad time.

He did say the group may consider opening another location in the future if parking and construction improves. However, it would not be in the same location.