The Learning Center moving forward with planned move to North Grand Building

Designer has been selected for the under $1 million project, which will be located in the back of the building that formerly housed the Charles City Middle School

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 2:28 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Back in April, we told you about The Learning Center (TLC) having a discussion about relocated to a new home due to outgrowing their current space.

Recently, there has been some progress made.

At a meeting at the Charles City Senior Center on Monday, Director Pam Ost shared plans, including layouts, of a space they're eyeing in the back of the North Grand Building, which formerly housed the Charles City Middle School and currently houses an office for Iowa Big North. They've already signed on Levi Architecture of Cedar Falls as the designer of the project, which is expected to cost less than a million dollars.

Because the ideal space is intact, Ost says it can help in saving costs; in fact, the biggest additions would be more sinks, toilets and drains.

"We're going to be putting in items that are not - meaning you're not tearing down a brick wall to have more space. Because the rooms that we're looking at are huge, and we can portion them out to work with the skill sets with the children at all levels."

Since this past spring, the project has gained plenty of support, and has partnered with the Charles City School District to provide opportunities for students that want to explore working with children. Ost adds that the TLC, like other daycare providers, is a valuable part of the community.

"It drives the economic development in this community as well. It's very hard to hire people outside of Charles City proper and say, 'please come and work for us here.' 'Do you have childcare here?' 'Well no.' 'Well, I'm not going to be able to do that.'"

Ost says they're looking at state grants to cover the cost, as well as public donations.

The public is invited to attend a walk through of the new space on November 19th.

