Apocalypse. Armageddon. The end of days. Humans have long been fascinated by the downfall of our civilization, whether it be war, pestilence or act of God. And from The Book of Revelations to “The Walking Dead,” we’ve not just been interested in how the world dies but in what happens next. Post-apocalyptic fiction has been some of the most powerful and personal every created. One such by author Richard Matheson is “I Am Legend,” a tale of monstrous survival and the survival of monsters. Published in 1954, there have to date been three cinematic adaptations that are probably as different as any three films about the same story could be.

This edition of KIMT’s Weekend Remake Throwdown will consider them and each grappled with life, death and something else. It’s “The Last Man on Earth” (1964) vs. “The Omega Man” (1971) vs. “I Am Legend” (2007) in a battle with no true loser.

Matheson himself helped write the screenplay for “The Last Man on Earth” but that didn’t stop the film from changing the name of his main character from Robert Neville to Robert Morgan. Why? Because somebody, either a producer or an investor, didn’t like the name Neville. The urban myth is that “The Incredible Hulk” TV show in the 70s changed the name from Bruce Banner to David Banner because a network executive thought the name “Bruce” was too gay. That really is the level of thought that goes into these decisions.

This is why we can't have lawn darts anymore.

An Italian production that appears to have been made for a cab fare’s worth of lira, it opens with Morgan (Vincent Price) awakening in a home that looks as if a small tornado has blown through it. There are boards on the windows and mirrors and strings of garlic hanging on the doors. There are a couple of corpses in his front yard, which Morgan drives through town to dispose of in a smoldering pit. More corpses line the streets and are scattered through the city, but he tells himself he’ll get to them later.

There are things Morgan has to do. Check the generator at the supermarket which powers the freezer that preserve his food supply. Replace the broken mirrors and worn out garlic on his doors. Shape blocks of wood on his lathe into more stakes. Oh, and go through the city killing vampires.

Flashbacks show us three years ago, when Morgan was a scientist at a research institute. He had a lovely wife and child and a best friend who worked with him. Three years later, they’re all gone thanks to a mysterious disease that kills off the human race and brings them back as bloodsuckers so mentally and physically weak they’re like homicidal toddlers. But there are so very many of them and only one of Morgan. By day, he hunts them. By night, he sits alone in his house and listens to them try and batter their way in.

Three years. Always the same. With no hope for anything different, only that Morgan might finally discover where they hide during the day so he can eliminate them all.

So that's what "The Funk of 40,000 Years" smells like!

Then one day, Morgan sees a girl. Out in the sunlight. She flees from him but he chases after her and brings her back to his home. Ruth (Franca Bettoia) doesn’t have many answers for Morgan about where she came from or how she survived, causing him to suspect her of being a vampire. And she is…but not the kind Morgan knows. Ruth and others like her have developed a vaccine to let them to evolve beyond the shambling horrors that surround Morgan’s home every night. Yes, they are still technically vampires but they think and they feel and they love just like Morgan. But they still need to sleep during the day and Morgan has been killing them for years along with their more primitive cousins.

That’s why Ruth was sent to Morgan, to keep him occupied while others like her arrived in the night to murder him. Morgan sees the swarm of black-clad smart vampires drive up, happily slaughter their pitiful brethren and then come after him. He flees but these aren’t the slow and stupid enemies he’s used to. They track him to a church and as Morgan screams that they are freaks and he’s a human being, they thrust a spear through his chest and the boogeyman to a new world of monsters finally dies.

“The Last Man on Earth” was cheaply made and, because it passed into public domain and there wasn’t a lot of profit to be made from it, some of the versions floating around out there are of poor quality. It can be like you’re watching the film through an aquarium. And though we might like to think of 1964 as relatively modern, this movie might as well have been made in 1944. It looks and feels like something from a previous time.

"Vain? Why no, I don't think I'm particuarly vain. Why do you ask?"

If you can put all that aside, however, this is a dark and freaky little motion picture. The mundane nature of Morgan’s post-apocalyptic existence is truly creepy and Vincent Price gives a tremendously restrained performance to perfectly match that tone. Morgan isn’t actually a hero. He’s merely a guy who survived by doing the chores he has to do every day to survive. But underneath that practical surface is anguish and misery and rage. A lot of movies kill off their main characters. How many have him meet his end bellowing in hate and anger? Even if Ruth hadn’t shown up, I’m not sure how much longer Morgan was going to keep going.

In some ways, “The Last Man on Earth” is like the atheist’s version of the Book of Job. A good man has an unending series of tragedies beset him and then he dies because there is no God.

Like many striking and provocative films, “The Last Man on Earth” was not terribly well received in its initial release. Somebody in Hollywood was perceptive enough to know there was something worthwhile in it and seven years later, a new version was born. “The Omega Man” (1971) upped the budget, action and star power while revising the story until it has about as much in common with Matheson’s book as a donkey has with a sundial.

In this version, Robert Neville (Charlton Heston) is a colonel in the U.S. military working at a germ warfare research facility. When a conflict between Russia and China results in the release of a virulent bio-weapon, civilization breaks down as hundreds of millions die in the streets. Feeling the symptomsse in himself, Neville has just enough time to inject himself with an experimental vaccine that grants him immunity.

"From my cold, dead hands! Wait...."

Three years later, Neville cruises the streets of his city with a submachine gun never out of reach. That’s because the last man on earth is not alone. It isn’t vampires that bedevil him. It’s “The Family.” A band of plague-victims who are dying much more slowly and have been been transformed into crazed albinos who cannot stand the sun. They’ve been organized by a former TV newsman named Matthias (Anthony Zerbe) who believes the plague was divine punishment for Man’s use of technology. He and his followers shun firearms, motor vehicles or any other creation of the “Children of the Wheel,” though they’re not opposed to designer sunglasses, and wage war on Neville with only the most primitive of weapons.

Each day, Neville hunts for the hiding place of Matthias and his cult. Each night, they surround his brightly lit, three story home and look for any non-technological way to penetrate his defenses. That is largely a recreation of the original film, but that’s where any similarities end.

Whereas Morgan was an ordinary man on the edge of despair, Neville is a decisive man of action who has become heroically well-adjusted to his world. Neville is clearly tormented by a lack of female companionship and there’s a moment where he has to fight off a loneliness-induced hallucination of every phone in the city ringing at once, but he’s far more a hero grappling with a challenge than a victim crushed under an impossible situation. He responds to his isolation with defiant sarcasm and to the threat of “The Family” with arrogant confidence. Neville isn’t a fool who is blind to his circumstances, but he’s coping with it as best he can. There’s no doubt that he’s going to keep going for a long, long time.

"We are fam-i-ly! I got all my sisters with me!"

Until he meets a girl, that is. Lisa (Rosalind Cash) is Hollywood’s idea of a sassy and empowered black woman, which is to say she’s kind of a caricature saved by the actress’ spirit and confidence. She and a group of young people are infected but dying even more slowly than Matthias and company and don’t show any of the same symptoms. Lisa and her fellow survivor Dutch (Paul Koslo) rescue Neville from Matthias’ clutches and spark in him the idea of using his blood to transfer his immunity to Lisa and her group.

It works, but not before the disease worsens in Lisa. She allows Matthias and “The Family” into Neville’s home, where they destroy everything and kill Neville. With his last breath, Neville hands a bottle of his blood to Dutch as the hope of a new and better world.

Though made just seven years after “The Last Man on Earth,” it might as well have been 70. “The Omega Man” looks so much better. The original had a few beautiful and arresting images but the remake not only has vastly superior production values, its camera work, editing and sound are leaps and bounds above and it’s all put on display in the greatly increased number of action scenes. There’s exponentially more shooting, punching, exploding, car racing, setting stuff on fire and just about everything else than in “The Last Man on Earth” and, outside of a motorcycle jump that looks as dated as the early 1970s fashions in the remake, it all holds up pretty well decades later.

None of that would matter if the story sucked but “The Omega Man” stands with few other remakes in dramatically altering its predecessor yet still coming up with an equally compelling narrative. Far from a tragedy, this is a rollicking adventure that may be the granddaddy of the whole survivalist subculture. While Morgan’s abode was a tattered wreck, Neville’s home is packed with spectacular art and every creature comfort you can imagine. While Morgan was a man trapped by the demands of staying alive, Neville clearly delights in the freedom of being able to do anything he wants. And while the death of Morgan and the rise of a new humanity is somewhat tempered by the fact that they are, you know, vampires, “The Omega Man” openly embraces the possibilities of change and progress offered in a world where the old rules and older prejudices no longer apply. The hero still dies but the pessimism of “The Last Man on Earth” and the optimism of “The Omega Man” could not be more distinct.

They future's so bright...they gotta wear shades.

And there’s another very interesting aspect to this movie. The wisecracking Neville may feel extremely familiar to audiences raised to expect the good guy to have a quip for every situation, but I think there was more at work in this movie. Rather than just to provoke a laugh or release tension so that it can be cranked up again, Neville’s irreverence seems like it’s intended to say something not entirely nice about his character. Somewhat like in the early James Bond flicks, Neville’s ability to joke in the face of death and horror works to show a cold, hard and calloused edge to his soul. If Morgan was a monster because he didn’t fit into his world, Neville is a bit of a monster because he does.

Though it achieved more lasting fame and impact than its predecessor, “The Omega Man” was only moderately more critically and commercially successful in its initial release. Today, that’s enough to spawn sequels, prequels, reboots and spin offs. Hollywood didn’t really work that way in 1971 and so it took 36 years and at least one failed attempt before a third version made it to the big screen. “I Am Legend” (2007) may have at long last shared the title with Matheson’s book but has even less in common with it than “The Omega Man.” It honestly isn’t an adaptation. It’s a straight remake of “The Omega Man” that specifically credits the screenplay of the remake. So this Throwdown is actually between an adaption, a remake and then a remake of the remake.

This third time around, it’s a cancer-fighting virus that goes rogue and populates the world with superfast and superstrong vampiric savages. Robert Neville (Will Smith) was the military scientist in charge of containing the outbreak in New York City. It didn’t go so well and three years later, Neville and his faithful dog patrol the empty and overgrown streets of NYC during the day, scavenging supplies, hunting the now abundant wildlife and hiding in their heavily armored home at night as they hear the screams and roars of the formerly-human creatures outside.

Still hiding out from those "Wild Wild West" reviews.

This Neville isn’t driven to seek out and kill the infected. He’s still trying to find a cure. After conducting tests on infected rats in his basement lab, Neville sets traps and captures neo-vamps to bring back to his lab for “human” experiments. And he’s broadcasting a signal for any survivors, offering safety and shelter.

This Neville is also a lot closer to landing in the loony bin than either of his predecessors. He’s set up mannequins around the city and he talks to them like they’re alive. And when another girl (Alice Braga) shows up, this time with a kid (Charlie Tahan) in tow, Neville is barely able to communicate with them.

It isn’t the arrival of the girl that upsets the apple cart this time around. A final, unacceptable loss sends Neville into a suicidal attack on the neo-vamps at night and he’s only saved by the timely intervention of the girl and the kid using sunlamps to ward off the creatures, a tactic which inexplicably never occurred to Neville.

They take Neville back to his home and after bonding over “Shrek,” the girl tries to convince Neville that some others have survived the outbreak and begs him to join her on the way to a survivor’s colony. Neville rejects the possibility and even more strongly rejects the girl’s faith that all that’s happened has been following God’s plan. That’s when the sun goes down and it turns out the neo-vamps tracked them. They attack and Neville, the girl and the kid flee to the basement, discovering that Neville’s latest experiment worked. That’s when Neville sees a sign that convinces him the girl was right about the whole “God’s plan” thing. He gives the girl a sample to make a vaccine and sacrifices himself so she and the kid can live and make it to the survivor’s colony.

Now THAT'S a horror movie.

Or there’s the alternate ending where Neville realizes the neo-vamps he’s been experimenting upon, resulting in their deaths, are more like people than animals. He lets the head vamp retrieve his mate, who has still been cured and you’d think really wouldn’t fit in with the other vamps, and Neville then joins the girl and the kid in going to the colony.

“I Am Legend” is the best film of the three, right up until the girl. It is a scary and exciting story about a man’s physical and psychological struggle to survive and desperately cling to a hopeless cause. It has no depth or meaning but it is a damn fine rollercoaster. Then it’s the girl and the kid and they try and staple an entirely generic “three cheers for faith” theme onto the story. It’s clunky and painfully obvious and only illustrates the whole movie up to that point has been about nothing but empty thrills. There’s a reason why Steven Spielberg didn’t end “Jaws” (1975) with a message about polluting the oceans or overfishing.

And the alternate ending, which some people stupidly praise, is even worse. In “The Last Man on Earth,” the emotional and psychological switch is a little rushed but it makes sense. Morgan thinks he’s a man surrounded by monsters but it turns out they’re just different and his inability to see or accept that difference makes Morgan the monster. In “I Am Legend,” the neo-vamps are so incredibly dangerous and bestial that it’s impossible to fault Neville for anything he does.

“I Am Legend” also has some distractingly poor CGI effects. The neo-vamps often look too rubbery and there’s a lion in this thing that looks more like a stuffed animal than a real one. It was bad in 2007 and our expectations have gotten so much higher since then that it looks even worse.

Shelter in Place, Day 45, after the internet goes out.

Even with the wrong turn at the end, it’s still a solidly entertaining motion picture. Smith gives a very good though somewhat bifurcated performance. His Neville is either normal or borderline crazy and the two never mix, which is likely more a fault of the script than the actor.

The set design in “I Am Legend” is also phenomenal. That may be a strange thing to praise so strongly but they created an amazingly realistic, detailed and believable backdrop for this film. It blows away the environments in “The Last Man on Earth” and “The Omega Man” and I think that says something about the evolution of Hollywood. If you’ve read my previous Throwdowns, you probably know I think the movie industry is getting worse at telling stories. They’re dumber, more simplistic and flat out poorly constructed. But everything else about films has gotten so much better. Lighting, sound, editing, make up, costumes, sets, special effects, etcetera have reached such a high standard for imagination and verisimilitude that we’re shocked when those things aren’t absolutely perfect. Yet the stories are more morally confused, vacuous and idiotically plotted than ever. I don’t know where that disconnect comes from but I sure wish someone would fix it.

“The Last Man on Earth” is boldly stark and quietly disturbing. “The Omega Man” is big and brass and full of life. “I Am Legend” is fast and engrossing until it falls flat trying to be more than that. I have to give this Throwdown to Charlton Heston and friends. It’s fun and thought-provoking in equal measure, while the other two flourish at one or and fail at the other. This is by far the best set of films I’ve looked at to date, however, and all of them are worth your time.

Heston was always careful his third nipple was never shown on screen.

The Last Man on Earth (1964)

Written by William F. Leicester, Richard Matheson, Ubaldo Ragona and Furio M. Monetti.

Directed by Ubaldo Ragon and Sidney Salkow.

Starring Vincent Price, Franca Bettoia, Emma Danieli, Giacomo Rossi Stuart, Umberto Raho, Christi Courtland, Antonio Corevi, Ettore Ribotta, Carolyn De Fonseca and Giuseppe Mattei.

The Omega Man (1971)

Written by John William Corrington and Joyce Hooper Corrington.

Directed by Boris Sagal.

Starring Charlton Heston, Anthony Zerbe, Rosalind Cash, Paul Koslo, Eric Laneuville, Lincoln Kilpatrick, Brian Tochi, DeVeren Bookwalter, John Dierkes, Monika Henreid and Jill Giraldi.

I Am Legend (2007)

Written by Mark Protosevich and Akiva Goldsman.

Directed by Francis Lawrence.

Starring Will Smith, Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Willow Smith, Darrell Foster, April Grace, Dash Mihok, Joanna Numata, Abigail Equibel, Kona and Emma Thompson.