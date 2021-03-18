The Landing stays busy as pandemic slows down

ROCHESTER, MN- Today the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that homelessness increased nationwide for the fourth year in a row and that trend can be seen right here in The Med City. The Landing, a non-profit organization and day center in Rochester, is continuing to help people in need.

According to co-owner and president Dan Fifield, homelessness in The Med City hasn't declined and has become more manageable during Covid-19 with the day center. People who are unemployed and don't have housing are not the only ones using it.

"We have a lot of people that come to Rochester for medical care that end up being homeless because they spent all

of their money on hotel rooms," explained Fifield.

The upward trend of homelessness hasn't changed and Fifield tells KIMT News 3 that the homeless day center is still averaging 50-60 individuals that come in each day for necessities. Environmental circumstances play a key role in it staying busy throughout the pandemic.

"It's a soft place for them to land where they don't feel threatened, where they are not run off if they have behavioral issues, things of that nature," Fifield tells KIMT News 3.

He's expecting The Landing to help more people once the eviction moratorium is lifted. He thinks people will be unable to afford rent and in need of basic necessities.