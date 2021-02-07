The Landing keeps shelter COVID-19 safe during frigid temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As temperatures plummet below zero Rochester's homeless population is working to find shelter with the added concern of contracting COVID-19.

However, The Landing is taking safety, shelter and even fun into consideration this weekend.

The shelter, located at the Silver Lake Station, is currently hosting around 50-70 people a day during these chilly conditions.

Director of social services Alex Hurlebaus said, "We know that eventually the temperatures are going to get like this. It's going to get dangerous so to know we've been able to create a space where people who are dealing with homelessness can come and have breakfast, lunch and dinner, have showers, have laundry, have access to hygiene items and have a locker to store their belongings and feel safe. Just feel safe and feel cared about it's just such a difference maker in this community."

The Landing says the center is even a bit safer now as many dealing with homelessness have chosen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as well as a majority of guests choosing to comply with the mask mandate.

So, on Sunday, Hurlebaus says the shelter is hosting a small Super Bowl viewing as it's a safer option for many in the center.

He added, "Kind of give that little humanity, that fun thing, for people to sit and do together and feel okay for a bit in this space."

During the next two weeks the city is also providing transportation from the Landing to the overnight shelter so guests don't have to make the trek in the cold on their own.

The Day Center is open every day, 8AM-7PM. In addition, services will still be offered at the Salvation Army from 8AM – 4PM Monday through Friday.