The Landing MN Day Center makes offer on potential permanent location

ROCHESTER - The Landing MN day center in Rochester is hoping to find a permanent home to serve the Med-city's homeless population.

Founders have made an offer on the old Whiskey Bones property on North Broadway, this is raising some concern about the location of the property.

Dan Fifield, co-owner of The Landing, tells KIMT The Landing has been looking for a property to permanently house its services to Rochester's homeless population since it started in 2019.

“It’s something that's needed in town, I think it's the services that we provide are invaluable to the clients we work with,” says Fifield.

He says the Whiskey Bones property is in rough shape but has the potential to be restored.

Rochester resident, Mallory Nelson, has a passion for helping unhoused individuals.

She says her biggest concern is how people in need of day center services are going to get there.

“Making that trek, from the center of town all the way to the north can be difficult without dedicated transportation,” she expresses.

However, Fifield says they have been in touch with Rochester Public Transit and bus stops can be placed outside of the new building. They are also looking at purchasing a shuttle van and sponsoring a bus route.

“I think it's just more stability - they'll know where they can find these services. It's going to give us the opportunity to expand our services,” says Fifield.

He says the number of homeless individuals has more than doubled from 2019, and this is a step toward mitigating that damage.

“Part of that goal that we set out from day 1, to give those experiencing homelessness a soft place to land,” says Fifield. “If nothing else - we've got a really good base of community members that understand what it is that we do and why we do it so I want to thank them for that,” he adds.