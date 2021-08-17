Clear

The Landing MN seeks $25K grant

If it receives the money, co-founder and president Dan Fifield will use it to buy a van.

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 6:34 AM
Posted By: Jeremy Wall

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Dan Fifled is staying persistent. The co-founder and president of The Landing MN tried to get the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant last year but didn't get the votes. For the second year in a row, he applied for the grant for The Landing MN, a facility providing shelter to people experiencing homelessness.

"We applied last year but didn't make it. We applied for assistance with our mobile outreach unit and this year we applied for assistance for a passenger van."

The non-profit is one of 200 nationwide seeking the grant. If successful, Fifield will use the money toward a van to transport his guests.

"We've seen in the past transitioning from one facility to another sometimes gets difficult to some of our guests," says Fifield.

He believes when clients are forced to walk to doctors appointments, job interviews, and other necessary tasks in the bitter Minnesota winter, it's too much.

"It's gonna be very beneficial for some of our clients that are having a hard time getting around."

Russel Perry has been staying at the facility for less than a week. He is hopeful The Landing MN will get the funding and the shuttle.

"I think that's incredible and I hope they do get that assistance cause this place has been of much help since I've gotten here and I'm just glad to be in Rochester."

Theresa Wynn is also staying there and rooting for The Landing MN to get the shuttle.

"I think it would be absolutely amazing. It's a necessity for them."

Anyone interested in voting for The Landing MN to receive the grant can click here. Voting opens on August 18th. It will also be having fundraisers soon. Proceeds will go towards the van.

