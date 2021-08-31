The John Marshall Rockets kick off the season Thursday night at Mankato West

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The John Marshall Rockets kick off the season Thursday night.

The team is rebuilding this year and they are taking it one game at a time.

"We've just got to treat every game as if it's the first and the last. We never know what's going to happen, so we just go out there and play in the moment and whatever happens, happens," says Head Coach Kevin Kirkeby.

The Rockets are rebuilding after graduating a slew of seniors last year.

The team is working on overall execution, consistent play on both sides of the ball, and getting to their spots.

"Now we're playing a little too tentative, so we're trying to work on getting a little more explosive and going after the ball or carrying the ball a little bit harder, going after the passes and so forth. They're afraid to make mistakes and they need to quit being afraid to make mistakes and go after it," says Coach Kirkeby.

Coach says his linemen worked hard in the offseason.

The team's quarterback is stepping up.

The young defense is putting the pieces together.

The Rockets are preparing for Mankato West this week.

"They're a very, very good team, so we're just trying to do rapid-fire, lots of repetitions. Then after practice, go through and explain what they did wrong, what they did right. And try to do it that way just to get them ready for game speed," says Coach Kirkeby.

The team travels to Mankato West on Thursday.

That game kicks off at seven.