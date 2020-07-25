The Invisible Man (1993) vs. The Invisible Man (2020)

It’s a cliché that there are only so many stories in the world, though no one can seem to agree on just how many. Is it six or seven or nine? Regardless, like most clichés there is some truth to it. The reason why old ideas get recycled is because genuinely new ideas are so rare. From a cinema standpoint, the challenge isn’t to come up with something no one has ever seen before. It’s to find a different way to present what everyone has seen before.

This edition of KIMT’s Weekend Remake Throwdown takes a look at the same basic concept separated by nearly 90 years to see how filmmakers who essentially live in different worlds put it to use. Does the original still stand the test of time? Is the new guy on the block just a flash in the plan? Let’s find out as we pit “The Invisible Man” (1933) against “The Invisible Man” (2020) in a battle where storytelling fundamentals matter more than technological progress.

“The Invisible Man” (1933) is an adaptation of the novel by H.G. Wells from 1897 and is technically one of the Universal Studios monsters from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Watching the movie, however, it’s easy to see why The Invisible Man has always played fifth fiddle behind Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Wolfman, and even the Mummy. Or you could just ask any reader of the Fantastic Four in the 1960s.

The inspiration for Pac-Man.

Being invisible isn’t actually that useful, particularly if the only thing that turns invisible is you and you’ve got to run around naked all the time. Human beings make plenty of sounds and smells and leave behind footprints and other markings of where they’ve been. And being invisible isn’t being intangible. You can still be felt and grabbed and have to avoid bumping into things. Like many things in life, the idea is a lot more interesting than the reality.

But the idea is what we’re dealing with here, as a heavily bandaged man trudges his way through a British snowstorm to a tavern and demands a room. Imperious and demanding, the stranger only wants to be left alone to his experiments. We eventually learn the mysterious man is Dr. Jack Griffin (Claude Rains), an assistant to scientist Dr. Cranley (Henry Tavers), who disappeared some time ago and left behind Cranley’s lovestruck daughter, Flora (Gloria Stuart), and a scheming rival for her affections, Dr. Arthur Kemp (William Harrigan).

It turns out that wanting to prove himself worthy of Flora’s love, Griffin conducted secret research and tests which turned him invisible and now he’s desperately looking for a way to reverse the process. Griffin has also become quite insane, with megalomaniacal fantasies consuming more and more of his mind. His madness becomes clear when his dreams of world domination are contrasted with his inability to even pay for his room at the tavern. That leads to a confrontation where Griffin’s see-thru nature is exposed and launches a countrywide effort by law enforcement to capture him.

"Don't look! I haven't whitened in a month!"

Griffin eventually recruits/bullies Kemp into helping him hide from authorities and continue his research, only to be betrayed and left thirsting for vengeance. Will Griffin find his way back to the visible world and to Flora before he’s doomed by either the enclosing net of law and order or his own demented mind? Watch for yourself to find out because “The Invisible Man” (1933) is a legitimately good motion picture, even viewed nearly five generations after it was made.

Yes, some elements of the film will come off more than a bit dated to modern viewers. A lot of the performances are exaggerated and stagey. The special effects are something any child today with a laptop computer can now duplicate. And at only 72 minutes long, there’s barely any plot to speak of. But “The Invisible Man” (1933) remains a legitimately entertaining motion picture which might also be enlightening to any budding young cinephile.

Most of the credit for that goes to Claude Rains and director James Whale, a somewhat forgotten master of his craft who deserves all the adulation and attention he can get. Rains spends 99% of the film either “invisible” or covered from head-to-toe so we can’t see his face or any bit of flesh. All he has to work with is his voice and the way he moves his body. Yet Rains absolutely commands the screen every second he’s “on” it and flawlessly pulls off a pretty daunting acting challenge. Jack Griffin is a man well into the depths of insanity but who still remains functional, with glimmers of rationality and his love for Flora shining through and swings from murderous rage to mischievous delight.

"An invisible man on a savage rampage? Oh dear. How will I ever get my wings now?"

James Whale’s direction is astonishing. Working with filmmaking technology that’s the equivalent of a stone tablet and chisel compared to today, Whale creates a film that is as visually engaging and lively as anything you’ll see. From the way scenes are staged and shot to how quickly and energetically they are edited together, “The Invisible Man” feels fresh and modern. To use a musical analogy, there are some old songs that sound like they belong to a different era. But there are some old songs you can play for someone the first time today and the listener would assume they were brand new. That’s what Whale achieved with this motion picture.

The concept of an invisible man, though not necessarily Wells’ novel itself, has over the decades been appropriated by a multitude of creators to varying degrees of success and failure. In 2020, writer/director Leigh Whannell took his whack at it with not quite a metaphor for psychologically abusive relationships. “The Invisible Man” (2020) sees Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) escaping from her monstrous boyfriend Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) in the middle of the night with a timely assist from Cecilia’s assertive sister, Emily (Harriet Dyer). Hiding out with one of Emily’s friends, police detective James Lanier (Aldis Hodge), Cecilia remains so terrified of Adrian coming after her that she can barely leave James’ home, which she also shares with his charming daughter, Sydney (Storm Reid).

But then Cecilia learns that Adrian has killed himself and Adrian’s brother (Michael Dorman) tells her that Adrian left her several million dollars, which Cecilia will receive as $100,000 a month as long as she isn’t convicted of any serious crime. Which makes the viewer wonder for two seconds if Adrian is really the horrible abuser Cecilia tells people he was. It only lasts for two seconds, however, because the movie immediately tells the viewer that not only is Adrian, a genius with optical technology, still alive but he’s begun a campaign of tormenting Cecilia thanks to a suit that makes Adrian invisible.

As Adrian destroys more and more of Cecilia’s life while making sure no one believes her story of a not-dead-but-actually-invisible-and-out-for-revenge ex-boyfriend, Cecilia struggles to hold onto her sanity and her supply of makeup. She only accomplishes the former.

"Do I look crazy to you?"

“The Invisible Man” (2020) is a pretty good suspense thriller. Writer Whannell constructs a plot which mostly makes sense. Any movie like this has plot holes but there’s a difference between the sort of glaring errors which shatter your suspension of disbelief and the kind of little details you only realize don’t make sense when you’re thinking about the film after watching it. The fact that Adrian couldn’t possibly have faked his own death the way the film claims he did is that kind of little detail. Movies can’t be entirely realistic because reality is mostly boring.

It’s really director Whannell who shines here. “The Invisible Man” (2020) looks great but every modern film looks great. That’s the simplest thing in the world to pull off with the level of technology available now. Directors can even go back and digitally improve anything that doesn’t look good. Or they can remove Henry Cavill’s mustache. The question is whether all the fine and fancy imagery serves a narrative purpose and it does with Whannell. He does a great job framing scenes to leave just enough space for the unseen presence in Cecilia’s life and comes up with some special effects shots that you won’t have seen a dozen times before. Though the bit where Cecilia is smashing plates on the head of her invisible attacker is like something out of an episode of “Gilligan’s Island.”

The only problem with “The Invisible Man” (2020) is that everything about it screams that it is trying to be more than just a pretty good suspense thriller, that it’s laboring mightily to make some sort of statement about abusive relationships and the sort of “gaslighting” women complain about where domineering men make them doubt themselves and their grip on reality. It makes an extended action sequence just before the conclusion feel jarring and out of place because of the loudly cerebral pretentions of all that comes before it.

"Wait! I just left my mask in the car!"

But “The Invisible Man” (2020) is just a pretty good suspense thriller. It doesn’t say anything about gaslighting or abusive relationships. And that’s due to three foundational flaws in the screenplay.

1. There’s not one moment in this film where the audience doubts that Cecilia is being stalked by her invisible ex-boyfriend. The viewer knows what’s going on before Cecilia does and that undermines every feeling the story is meant to stir in the viewer. Cecilia’s struggle with the invisible Adrian is supposed to be an extension of the controlling and abusive nature of their romantic relationship, not only that could no one else see the abuse but Cecelia’s own inability to distinguish between love and domination. But the attempt at metaphor doesn’t work if the audience KNOWS an invisible Adrian is doing everything. If this film had allowed the viewer to at all doubt Cecilia’s theory about Adrian being alive and invisible and THEN revealed she was right all along, it would have been a billion times more effective.

2. There’s a point in the film where Cecilia is not only telling everyone that Adrian is alive and invisible but has physical evidence to support here story, yet everyone ignores her. Yes, I know that’s supposed to mirror the way people can look the other way when it comes to abusive relationships. But telling people your dead ex-boyfriend isn’t dead but is tormenting you as an invisible man isn’t a little neurotic. That’s a full blown paranoid delusion. If Cecilia isn’t telling the truth then she’s mentally deranged and dangerous to herself and others. It makes no sense that her sister or the police detective she’s living with wouldn’t get Cecilia some psychological help.

3. Elizabeth Moss is a great actress. Oliver Jackson-Cohen looks like he’s damn fine actor. That’s very important because Cecilia and Adrian have no discernable personalities of their own. They’re not real people. Cecilia is Generic Female Victim #4 and Adrian is Generic Evil Boyfriend #7. Why did these people ever get together? What did she see in him? What did he see in her? Why did Cecilia not walk out the door the first time Adrian abused her? What makes him so demonically controlling? “The Invisible Man” (2020) has no answers to these questions because THESE ARE NOT REAL PEOPLE. And that’s clearly a deliberate choice because the other characters significant characters all have definable personalities. Emily Kass does. James Lanier does. Sydney does. Even Adrian’s brother does. There’s a great scene where Emily tries to protect Cecilia and intimidate Adrian’s brother and he stands up to her and doesn’t just meekly take her crap.

I can only guess that Leigh Whannell left Cecilia and Adrian such empty vessels so they could serve as stand-ins for every abuser and everyone who’s been abused but doing so completely destroys his ending. Here’s a spoiler warning because I need to explain the ending in order to make this point. So if you don’t want to know how “The Invisible Man” (2020) ends, stop reading now.

Seriously. Stop reading.

You just know every Hollywood hack is now hard at work rewriting all their "Kooky Best Friend" supporting characters into "Buff But Entirely Unthreatening Black Dude."

I warned you. Cecilia goes back to Adrian at the end and tries to get him to confess to his crimes while detective James is listening in. When Adrian won’t, Cecilia slips away, puts on a spare invisibility suit she’d hidden in an earlier scene, and murders Adrian. I’m sure Whannell meant for the viewer to feel something when that happened. I felt nothing. I don’t even know what I was supposed to feel. That’s because I have no idea what kind of person Cecilia was when the movie started. Is killing Adrian a big change from her normal behavior or if she’d found the invisibility suit earlier and thought she could get away with it, would Cecilia have just killed Adrian right away? I don’t know. No one can know because Cecilia is not a real person. She’s can’t have a character arc because she has no character. So this pretty good suspense thriller goes off the rails into a completely out of place action scene and then concludes with a wet fart.

It is more than a little nitpicky to complain when a good film like “The Invisible Man” (2020) isn’t great? Yes. This is a darn sight better than most of the tripe Hollywood has been churning out. But remember every garbage motion picture you’ve watched the last 20 or 30 years? Every single one of them would have been better if they had avoided the same sort of fundamental storytelling mistakes present in “The Invisible Man” (2020). It’s important to make note of this stuff because that’s the only way we’re going to get better movies.

Both of these films are worth watching but this Throwdown has to go to “The Invisible Man” (1933). People are not only still watching it 87 years after it was made, they’ll be watching it 87 years from now. For all the fine effort put into it, no one’s going to remember “The Invisible Man” (2020) except as an add-on to the better work Elisabeth Moss and Leigh Whannell have done and likely will continue to do.

"I eat like a douche. That's my character. I eat like a douche."

The Invisible Man (1933)

Written by R. C. Sheriff, Preston Sturges, and Philip Wylie.

Directed by James Whale.

Starring Claude Rains, Gloria Stuart, William Harrigan, Henry Travers, Una O’Connor, Forrester Harvey, Holmes Herbert, E.E. Clive, Dudley Digges, Harry Stubbs, and Donald Stuart.

The Invisible Man (2020)

Written and directed by Leigh Whannell.

Starring Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Michael Dorman, Benedict Hardie, Renee Lim, Brian Meegan, and Nick Kici.