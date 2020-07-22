The Hormel Institute continues cancer research with new tool

AUSTIN, Minn. - Even during a pandemic, cancer research doesn't stop.

The Hormel Institute is continuing their studies with a new microscope.

The 600-pound tool from Germany helps researchers see cancel cells better, which will then allow them to make advances in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.

"By being able to look at fluorescent-colored proteins using different colors, we can see what certain proteins in the cell are doing and how they're causing cancer," Dr. Luke Hoeppner, a cancer biology section leader, said. "And by learning that, we can better discover ways to treat cancer."

Hoeppner said the pandemic is creating even more motivation to find a cure.

"With less accessibility to cancer treatment, it's more important or at least just as important to find new cures for cancer," Hoeppner said, "because cancer doesn't stop occurring just because there's a pandemic going on."

The microscope cost $350,000 and was funded by the Hormel Institute and the University of Minnesota.