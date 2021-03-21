The Hormel Historic Home plans for 2021 wedding season

AUSTIN, Minn. - With wedding season put on hold last year, one wedding venue is excited.

Wedding venues, like the Hormel Historic Home in Austin, are able to open their doors to more people this year, despite the pandemic.

Typically, the venue holds a wedding and event showcase in January, but it was pushed back to March this year.

To keep people safe, Operations Manager and Wedding Coordinator at the venue, Amanda Barber, says there are two separate sessions to limit capacity.

Barber says the venue has cut the number of vendors attending in half to create enough space for social distancing.

She says it's important everyone feels safe while soon-to-be brides begin planning their weddings.

Barber tells me last year was very difficult for everyone in the wedding and event industry, but she is hopeful for the future, especially now that Minnesota has eased capacity limits.

"We're really excited to be back at 50% capacity for now, so that just makes everything a little bit more exciting or something to look forward to when we're starting to see the horizon with vaccinations and everything," says Barber.

She says there are a few weddings planned for 2021, but there are quire a few people thinking about weddings for 2022.