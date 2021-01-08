The History Center of Olmsted County is preparing to welcome back guests

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Along with the announcement of Minnesota bars and restaurants reopening for indoor service on Monday, indoor entertainment facilities like museums, bowling alleys and movie theaters can also reopen at 25% capacity.

The History Center of Olmsted County temporarily closed its doors during the two shut downs and that also includes the Mayowood Mansion. Like many other businesses, the center lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue because of the pandemic. The executive director, Wayne Gannaway, said history is constantly happening and one day, there will be an exhibit in the history center about the year 2020. He explained the way we learn lessons is through history. "We hopefully learned lessons from the flu pandemic from 1918 and hopefully, cross your fingers that our descendants will learn from us in 2020," said Gannaway. "Because certainly, we could have probably improved on one or two things in 2020."

Gannaway explained if anyone has any stories or experiences from the pandemic and would like to share it, they would love any and all feedback from you. The struggles people are experiencing can help us in the future. "They're living history, we are living history now," he said. "So we encourage people to think about the role that they're playing in it and how they can share that with the History Center."

While the History Center of Olmsted County does have the green light to open on Monday, it's going to reopen on Tuesday.