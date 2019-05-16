Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Heart of the City is beating stronger in Rochester

Britton Jones (left) and Shane Coen, Heart of the City design team Britton Jones (left) and Shane Coen, Heart of the City design team

Designers lay out future improvements.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 3:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Photo Gallery 5 Images

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The future of the downtown Peace Plaza was looking bright Thursday afternoon during a “Heart of the City” progress report.

Shane Coen and Britton Jones, design team from Coen Partners, talked about the installation of a transformable staging area and the revitalization of the Peace Fountain.

Amy Noble-Seitz of Exhibits Development Group spoke on the continuing renovation of the Chateau Theatre and Sean Ryan of Ryan Companies described the improves of the adjacent building, including an atrium extension and connecting the skyway and the subway.

Mike Nigbur, head of Rochester’s Park and Forestry Division, says the Peace Plaza are will see a significant increase in trees and handicapped parking areas.

Organizers say the entire project is being built around seven principles: safety, accessibility and universal design, increasing park and public space, flexibility, trees and sustainability, art integration, and improving infrastructure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bomb threat at Garner convenience store

Image

Cyclone Tailgate Tour in Clear Lake

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Community Events