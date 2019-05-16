The Heart of the City is beating stronger in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The future of the downtown Peace Plaza was looking bright Thursday afternoon during a “Heart of the City” progress report.

Shane Coen and Britton Jones, design team from Coen Partners, talked about the installation of a transformable staging area and the revitalization of the Peace Fountain.

Amy Noble-Seitz of Exhibits Development Group spoke on the continuing renovation of the Chateau Theatre and Sean Ryan of Ryan Companies described the improves of the adjacent building, including an atrium extension and connecting the skyway and the subway.

Mike Nigbur, head of Rochester’s Park and Forestry Division, says the Peace Plaza are will see a significant increase in trees and handicapped parking areas.

Organizers say the entire project is being built around seven principles: safety, accessibility and universal design, increasing park and public space, flexibility, trees and sustainability, art integration, and improving infrastructure.