The Hayfield softball team hopes to add an additional trophy to the case this year

HAYFIELD, Minn. - The town of Hayfield is bringing the heat this year in sports.

The boys' basketball team brought home a state championship.

The baseball team is still undefeated in the section tournament.

And the softball team is making noise, too.

"Hayfield is the best. The community is unlike anything I think any town around us really experiences. We saw it with the boys' basketball team," says senior pitcher Caitlyn Hendrickson.

The Hayfield softball team got the number two seed heading into sections and they already have two wins to start the tournament.

THe team is determined to keep the momentum going.

Hendrickson says she and her teammates have found a rhythm this postseason.

She knows what she's talking about, having been part of the varsity squad since 8th grade.

The Vikings take on the number one seed tomorrow.

"Tomorrow is a huge game. We've worked really hard on kind of cleaning up our end. We know what we need to do. We've got to hit the ball and score runs. We've got to lock down our defense. We have to do a lot of things, but when we play our game, we're really unbeatable," says Hendrickson.

She says she has a lot of faith in the defense behind her and she's excited for the possibilities this postseason could bring.

The Vikings take on Waterville Elysian-Morristown tomorrow morning at 10.