The Great Cardboard Sled Race is back

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over 100 people came out to Rochester Golf and country Club on Sunday for the sixth annual Great Cardboard Sled Race.

Families make homemade sleds using cardboard, tape, and glue and race them down a hill. The event raises money for the Minnesota Children's Museum in Rochester.

The team that raised the most money won an award. Awards were also given for fastest sled, furthest distance traveled, best design, and best team spirit.

Nick Forliti of Rochester signed his kids up for the first time this year.

"We thought the kids would really enjoy it. And actually, grandpa just recently retired and so it was a great project for him to work on with them," he said. "If it moves down the hill we'll be happy."

The race helps families not just endure winter, but enjoy it.

"Winter can get long, it's been an interesting winter so far. So, it's great to get outside and do something they enjoy," Forliti said.