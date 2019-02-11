Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Great Cardboard Sled Race is back

This is the 6th annual cardboard sled race and is an official Winterfest event.

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 11:32 PM
Updated: Feb. 10, 2019 11:32 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over 100 people came out to Rochester Golf and country Club on Sunday for the sixth annual Great Cardboard Sled Race. 

Families make homemade sleds using cardboard, tape, and glue and race them down a hill. The event raises money for the Minnesota Children's Museum in Rochester. 

The team that raised the most money won an award. Awards were also given for fastest sled, furthest distance traveled, best design, and best team spirit. 

Nick Forliti of Rochester signed his kids up for the first time this year. 

"We thought the kids would really enjoy it. And actually, grandpa just recently retired and so it was a great project for him to work on with them," he said. "If it moves down the hill we'll be happy."

The race helps families not just endure winter, but enjoy it. 

"Winter can get long, it's been an interesting winter so far. So, it's great to get outside and do something they enjoy," Forliti said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Tracking snow...and a lot of it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med City FC holds open tryouts

Image

From sharing carries at Lourdes, to sharing the same college campus.

Image

Great Cardboard Sled Race

Image

Girl Scouts donate cookies

Image

Albert Lea fireman retires from service

Image

Minnesota section wrestling brackets released

Image

Polar Plunge 2019

Image

Logan's Law

Image

Iowa district wrestling finals

Image

Basketball highlights: John Marshall vs Mayo doubleheader

Community Events