ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Food and Drug Administration is taking action to curb smoking among kids by addressing the flavors of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes that might make smoking more appealing.

Today, the FDA announced plans to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars and add new restrictions on the sales of flavored e-cigarettes in retail stores.

The announcement comes the same day as the Great American Smokeout, a nationwide effort encouraging people to stop smoking.