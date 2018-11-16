Clear

The Great American Smokeout

It's a day when many people choose to quit smoking

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 1:08 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Food and Drug Administration is taking action to curb smoking among kids by addressing the flavors of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes that might make smoking more appealing.
Today, the FDA announced plans to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars and add new restrictions on the sales of flavored e-cigarettes in retail stores.
The announcement comes the same day as the Great American Smokeout, a nationwide effort encouraging people to stop smoking.

