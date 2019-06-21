Clear

The Filthy 50 bike ride is moving from Stewartville to Lanesboro, will benefit mental health patients

"I've lost many friends to mental illness, some within the cycling community," says the ride director.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

LANESBORO, Minn. - Trenton Raygor founded The Filthy 50 6 years ago in his hometown of Stewartville. After last year's race, he learned that land the race relied on for parking and an afterparty is being sold, making it difficult to keep the race in the town.

Instead of shutting down the ride, it's moving to the gravels of Lanesboro. Raygor has been working with the City of Lanesboro, the Minnesota Department of Public Transportation, and Fillmore County to host the race there.

Raygor says feedback from riders has been positive. "One hundred percent excitement. There's been no, to my knowledge, no discontent over the decision," explains Raygor.

The race was previously free to bikers, but with the move to Lanesboro comes an increase in costs. A $50 entry fee covers the costs of holding the ride and rest of proceeds will be donated to the Zumbro Valley Health Center.

"I've lost many friends to mental illness, some within the cycling community which I love and I've also personally struggled with balancing my mental wellbeing since my teenage years growing up in Southeastern Minnesota, so I'm glad that today there are resources like the Zumbro Valley Health Center," says Raygor.

Registration for the ride opened on Friday and the roster is already half full. Bikers will take off on October 12th.

Community Events