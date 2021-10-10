HARMONY, Minn. - The Fillmore Central football team is making some noise this season.

Senior Haven O'Connor says the tone for this season was set on day one and it's not changing any time soon.

"Janesville, honestly. I mean, it's really nice when you come out of a bad season and you just come out and you play good. You really set the tone for your season up to come," says O'Connor.

The Falcons have just one loss on the season so far, setting the tone for how they wanted this season to go.

The team is very young with just four seniors on the roster.

But Coach Chris Mensink and O'Connor say that hasn't slowed them down one bit.

"It's how it's supposed to be, right? It's a team effort. It's not about one person. This team, they just don't care who's doing well or who scores the touchdown or who gets the ball, or who's not getting the ball. They just all relish the opportunity to be successful as a team and enjoy one another," says Coach Mensink.

The Falcons spent the summer weightlifting and practicing four days a week.

They feel that has gotten them all on the same page this year and ready for a successful season.

"Everybody always sees the results on Friday night and we talk about that often with our kids. Like yeah, that's kind of the standard and what you're judged at. But what really happens behind closed doors and every day in practice and leading up to that is what put these guys in position, so we've been taking it just one week at a time," says Coach Mensink.

Fillmore Central plays their final regular-season home game this week and they will be ready.

"We've just got to keep it week by week. Not get ahead of ourselves. I feel like this year we've done a pretty good job of just keeping our heads down, keeping our heads on, and just letting our game play for itself," says O'Connor.

"I think what last year taught us is that you don't take today or you don't take anything for granted. These kids, they come out here and like I said, it doesn't matter what we're doing at practice. They're enjoying themselves. They do it to the best of their ability and have fun, enjoy one another. That's what high school sports are all about, right? Leave it all out on the field and the scoreboard will take care of itself," says Coach Mensink.