ROCHESTER, Minn. - COVID-19 survivors have a chance to save lives by donating plasma and the Mayo Clinic is teaming up with big companies like Microsoft to get as many people as possible involved.

It's called "The Fight Is In Us" and the goal is to recruit coronavirus survivors within two months of their recovery so their plasma donation can help patients during the anticipated increase in cases this fall.

The hope in the long term is that healthcare leaders like Mayo Clinic can develop a therapy to fight the disease.

Dr. Joseph Poterucha with Mayo Clinic added, "None of your data is going to be shared with anybody. This is simply used to help save lives and we need to build these stockpiles because we know a second wave is coming and it could be a very, scary situation."

If you've recovered from COVID-19 and want to know if you're eligible to donate or find a nearby blood or plasma donor center you can click here.