There are a lot of reasons Hollywood is such a terrible industry. Too much money. Too many drugs. An almost feudal economic paradigm. But the worst thing about Hollywood has to be the constant, paralyzing fear that nobody really knows anything. Why is this movie a success and that movie a failure? Why is this performer a star and that performer just another face in the crowd? Nobody really knows. Oh, plenty of people act like they know. The folks who made the Star Wars sequel trilogy thought they knew something. NEWSFLASH: They did not. It was all guesswork and sometimes Hollywood guesses right and sometimes it guesses wrong.

I’m sure very few people in show business predicted a 2001 knockoff of “Point Break” (1991) would turn out to be a genuine hit, both commercially and creatively. I’m absolutely positive NO ONE expected yet another “Point Break” knockoff would spawn a multi-billion dollar franchise that would still be going strong 20 years later. This edition of KIMT’s Weekend Franchise Throwdown is going to take a look at that surprising success and see if it is still deserved or if inertia is all that’s keeping it going. It’s “The Fast and the Furious” (2001) vs. “F9: The Fast Saga” (2021) in a battle between a humble beginning and an ostentatious descendent who bestrides the narrow world like a colossus.

“Point Break” spawned an entire subgenre of motion pictures where a law enforcement agent has to investigate crime in some socioeconomic subculture. In “Point Break,” is was surfing. In “Drop Zone” (1994), it was skydiving. For “The Fast and the Furious,” it was street racing. Trucks in the greater Los Angeles area have been getting hijacked by a daring team of drivers that uses a literal harpoon gun to latch onto moving semis, climb in, drug the semi drivers, and steal their cargo. A joint FBI/LAPD task force sends Officer Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) to infiltrate the world of late night drag racing down the streets of LA to see if he can find the culprits. Why street racers were suspects and not Hollywood stunt drivers or Formula 1 washouts is not question the movie ever asks or answers.

"When Chairman Xi says "Jump!", I ask "How high?"

Brian’s investigation leads him to become the newest member of a car-crazy clan led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), the reigning king of LA street racers whose ultra-macho exterior covers a broken heart and a fatalistic mind. Brian also falls in love with Dom’s sister, Mia (Jordana Brewster), because…well, that’s what happens in this kind of flick. And who wouldn’t fall in love with Jordana Brewster anyway? Brian first suspects a group of Latino racers of being the thieves and then thinks it might all be the work of wannabe motorcycle gangster Johnny Tran (Rick Yune) but…and I hope I don’t blow your mind with this SPOILER…it turns out Dom and his crew are responsible for all the hijackings.

Will Brian’s friendship with Dom and love for Mia overcome his duty as a police officer? Will Dom’s nihilistic streak lead his friends and family to destruction? Will Ja Rule make the biggest mistake of his life and turn down a chance to be in the sequels? The answer to all three questions is yes.

I liked “The Fast and the Furious” when I first saw it in 2001 but after two decades of increasing creative degeneracy from Hollywood, I was legitimately blown away by how good it is when I rewatched it. Is the movie formulaic? Certainly! It is melodramatic? Of course! “The Fast and the Furious” is an almost perfect update of a 1970s drive-in flick for a PG-13 America. It’s tough guys, hot chicks, and even hotter cars spilling their emotional and mechanical guts across the screen. The driving scenes are still legitimately compelling even after 20 years of CGI enhancements to special effects. The plot is a solid little piece of work that balances action scenes with moments of real human interaction. The acting is strong and not just from stars Paul Walker and Vin Diesel. Matt Schulze is surprisingly effective as Dom’s childhood friend who gets angry at Brian for horning in on his relationship with Dom and putting the moves on Mia. It’s the kind of role you see in a whole bunch of films but Schulze manages to make his character more than just an obstacle for Brian to overcome.

It’s also amazing to watch this 2001 motion picture and see how different attitudes toward race were back then. The movie is pretty blunt at presenting a world where white people hang out with white people, black people with black people, Latinos with Latinos, and Asians with Asians…but everybody is perfectly cool with it. There are no racial resentments simmering under the surface, just an overt acceptance of racial realities. If there’s a problem, it’s because someone is being a jerk and has nothing to do with the color of their skin.

You're 53 years old and a world famous multi-millionaire. Put a damn jacket on.

What really defines “The Fast and the Furious” is its unpretentiousness. The movie never slows down or takes a wrong turn trying to be something it is not. I doubt anyone involved with the film thought they were making high art but they still did their damnedest to make something good and they succeeded. Though I don’t think that success explains why people are flocking back to the theaters to watch a ninth entry to the franchise 20 years later.

As their titles changed, so did the Fast and Furious films. What started as a combo of car racing and crime first veered off into heist movie territory before finally morphing into super spy flicks that put James Bond to shame. Dominic Toretto goes from a guy with a tragic past whose plans can be foiled by one truck driver with a shotgun to an invincible super-hero with a personal life that’s part soap opera and part Shakespeare. With the arrival of “F9: The Fast Saga,” we’ve even got characters in the movie wondering how the hell they wound up in such ridiculous circumstances.

Skipping over a lot of nutty stuff from the seven movies in between, “F9” opens with Dom and the love of his life, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), living a life far from the street and far from any of the forces that might want to harm them. But when their super spy boss Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) goes down in a plane crash, Dom and Letty team up with their old friends for a rescue mission. That leads them into a race for a high-tech gizmo that can control any computer system on Earth and puts them in competition with Dom’s never-before-mentioned brother Jakob (John Cena), who is like somebody from an aborted “Spy Kids” sequel. A combination of cerebral mastermind and jacked-up badass who can somehow only manage two different expressions throughout the whole movie, Jakob spends almost the entire story a step ahead of Dom and company until it turns out even an embittered sibling can’t resist the power of family.

"Remember when I was part of this franchise?"

“F9” is a mix of high octane action scenes set in the present with extensive flashbacks to Dom’s youth and how his relationship with Jakob was shattered by the death of their father and I think that combination really gets at why this film franchise has prospered beyond anyone’s wildest imaginings. There have been a score of stars, studios, and production companies that have tried to create the same over-the-top spectacle as Fast and Furious and reap the same box office rewards. Most have failed and some went down in flames quite spectacularly. What has made the difference?

I think it is that for all the explosions and fancy cars and exaggerated stunts and exotic locations, the Fast and Furious films never forget what ultimately matters is that you care about the characters and what happens to them. All the cartoonish excesses, all the defying of the laws of physics, all the implausible plot contrivances don’t matter as long as the audience likes Dom, Brian, Mia, Letty, and the rest of the bunch. You enjoy spending time with these characters. You feel apprehension when they’re confronted with danger. And you’re happy when you see them win in the end.

"I'm technically STILL part of this franchise...as long as I don't actually have to be in the same movie as Vin Diesel."

Creating that sort of connection is not easy. A lot of people who are not very good actors have become huge movie stars because they somehow could connect with viewers. A lot of very good actors struggle through their entire careers because they can’t make that connection. Most actors need help from the material they’re given to work with and that’s what the Fast and Furious movies provide. As I mentioned, “F9” spends a LOT of time on flashbacks into Dom and Jakob’s past. Those flashbacks have nothing to do with the main plot of the film. They are only about the relationship between the brothers. And those scenes are what truly make “F9” work because while Vin Diesel has some ability to connect with the audience, John Cena is a meat puppet. He’s like a walking Public Service Announcement that says “Respect actors…because it’s not as easy as you think it is.” He says the lines like he’s a third-tier cast member in a bad Saturday Night Live skit. Cena makes Tyrese Gibson and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges look like Laurence Olivier and Daniel Day-Lewis.

Without those flashbacks, or with a lot fewer of them, “F9” becomes just another loud, frenetic mess of a summer blockbuster. A lot of filmmakers and studio executives wouldn’t have bothered with the flashbacks. They’d think they just get in the way of the action. But without a reason to care, all that action is merely noise. And, sometimes, people are happy to have a little noise to distract them. But that’s not enough to keep them coming back to nine movies over 20 years.

"Bro, you'll have to pry me out of this franchise with a crowbar."

Is “F9” silly and unbelievable? Yes. Which is why this Throwdown goes to “The Fast and the Furious.” It’s plain and simple a better movie. But the focus on characters and relationships that started with a “Point Break” knockoff in 2001 is what keeps the franchise going in 2021, despite all manner of bloated excess and the devastating loss of the series’ second biggest star. And I write that as someone who is not a huge Fast and Furious fan. I just like good movies. These things still qualify.

Okay. I'm just going to say it. I understand how traumatic losing Paul Walker was to the "Fast and Furious" folks and I greatly credit them for not exploiting his death by killing off his character for a revenge plotline. But he died in 2013 and they're still trying to pretend Brian O'Connor is alive but can't manage to show up for these continuing adventures. It's getting a little weird.