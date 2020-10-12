The Energy Assistance Program is available in Minnesota to help out with your energy bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Last week, none of us had the heat on because it was so warm, but this week will likely be a different story. If money is a little tighter this year, there's a program you can apply for in Minnesota to prevent you from getting your heat turned off.

There are two different routes you can take: one is the Cold Weather Rule administered through the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. This will protect customers from having their heat turned off between October 15th through April 15th. All electric and natural gas companies are required to offer this protection. The next option you have is the Energy Assistance Program from the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The director of the program, Michael Schmitz, explained this helps households pay their energy bills, get reconnected over bad internet connections, have fuel delivered to their house if they're heating with delivered fuel and repair broken heating systems.

The Energy Assistance Program 115,000 households in Minnesota each year and they're anticipating a greater need for it this year. "People think that programs like this are not for them and that there are more deserving people. I would just say that I don't believe that's the case," explained Schmitz. "I think anybody who's struggling to pay their energy bills right now and whose incomes are at below our income limits should apply. This program is for you and we want to help you and we hope to have sufficient funds to help everybody who's able to apply this year."

You can find out if you're eligible for the Cold Weather Rule online and you can also apply for the Energy Assistance Program online as well. That application will remain open until May 31st of next year.