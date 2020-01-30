Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Elder Care and Vulnerable Adult Care Protection Act of 2019 allows you to monitor family members in nursing homes

​A new law went into effect at the beginning of the year that can help you keep an eye on your loved ones in nursing homes.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 10:31 AM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 10:36 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In June of 2019, Governor Tim Walz signed the Elder Care and Vulnerable Adult Protection Act of 2019 into law. It's designed to allow electronic monitoring in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

The law went into effect at the beginning of 2020.

For more Minnesota news, click here. 

More and more stories come out about a resident being mistreated while in the care of a nursing home. This law can give family members peace of mind knowing they can see what goes on when they're not around. Audrey Crooks said her husband was in a nursing home and it would have been a good option to have available.

"Well it's good protection for people who are in a nursing home, who are often unable to do things themselves," said Crooks. "You would like to think they're being kept safe because every now and again, you read about someone being abused and you'd hate to think of that as your loved one happening that to them."

John Stone's mother is in an assisted living. He said privacy could be a concern, but if everyone is on board, then it's a good option to have."I cant think of any issues. I know some people are worried about privacy issues and so on," said Stone. "But I would think that health and safety, those are issues that, especially at a certain age, would trump privacy issues."

If a resident thinks the home won't approve of installing the camera, they are protected. They can install it without even letting the facility know. Minnesota is the 7th state in the U.S. to put this law in place.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Another foggy morning commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Elder care and vulnerable adult protection act

Image

Libraries seeing more visitors than movie theaters

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

SAW:Alyssa Ustby

Image

West Hancock girls hope to finish the season strong

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/29

Image

Governor Tim Walz visits John Marshall

Image

Organ donations up in Iowa

Image

New additions at Cascade Lake park

Image

Mayor Pete in Mason City

Community Events