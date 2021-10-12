The Driftless Disc Course at Gamehaven Park is open!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is now home to a championship disc golf course.

There are two courses at Gamehaven ready for anyone wanting to check it out.

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Jeff Haberman from the city who has been playing the sport of disc golf for 30 years.

He says he's played the course once so far.

"It's long and has very challenging shots, so some of them ... one of the most challenging shots you shoot down a hill right toward the edge of the water, so you have to make sure you don't overthrow the basket and your disc goes in the water. Other ones have elevation or you have to throw across the spillway of the reservoir actually," says Haberman.

The Driftless Disc Course at Gamehaven Park has been open for about a week now.

There are two courses to check out.

One is a recreational nine holes and the other is an 18 hole championship-caliber course.

"It's a really unique disc golf course and it's challenging, so our hope is that it will bring people here from outside the area to play it and to hold tournaments here," says Haberman.

These courses have been in progress for about two years now.

There's still a little work to be done such as signage and course maps, but the Driftless Courses are open and ready for disc golfers!

The design was done by Cale Leiviska, a professional disc golfer from Minnesota.

"Every single time I"ve come out here, there's been people on just about every hole. In fact, on Saturday morning, I saw a lineup of about eight people waiting at the number one tee just to tee off," says Haberman.

The disc golf course will be open until the weather changes.

Once it gets colder, it will be transformed into cross-country ski trails.

There will be two snowmaking machines to help get the trails ready for the skiiers.