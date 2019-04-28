The Drake Relay are in the books, and here's everything from an eventful 3 days in Des Moines

SATURDAY
Boys 1600M Run
5th - Trey Engen (Algona) - 4:25.18
Girls 4x100M Relay
61st - Mason City (Daugherty, Williams, Green, Aaist) - 52.41
80th - Algona (Chase, Groen, Thomas, Hoover) - 53.04
91st - Osage (Halbach, Street, Schwamman, Krebsbach) - 54.04
Boys 4x100M Relay
18th - Algona (Bawden, Groen, Grein, Wegener) - 44.26
Men's Distance Medley (Iowa)
1st - Wartburg (Lorimer, Hovenga, Schmidt, Matt Heizenman) - 10:19.75
Women's Distance Medley (Iowa)
6th - Wartburg (Breitbach, Staebler, Stevens, Morter) - 12:40.99
Women's 4x200M Relay
13th - Wartburg (Funke, Jacobs, McSorely, Olson) - 1:44.38
18th - Waldorf (Fernandez, Wilkinson, Straight, Jackson) - 1:46.24
Men's 4x200M Relay
6th - Wartburg (Wright, Duehr, Harrington, Teig) - 1:27.86
22nd - Waldorf (Barrera, Minor, Conion, Craig) - 1:31.47
Women's Shuttle Hurdles
8th - Wartburg (Bjustrom, Hinegardner, Lambson, Beckert) - 1:03.79
Men's Shuttle Hurdles
3rd - Wartburg (Wright, Cook, Black, Kennicker) - 1:01.61
Women's High Jump
DNP - Ellie Roquet (No clearings)
Men's Long Jump
4th - Famiek Cook (Wartburg) - 7.10
FRIDAY
Boys Distance Medley
3rd – Algona (Bawden, Wegener, Groen, Engen) - 3:31
Girls 100M Dash
9th – Katie Saner (Crestwood) – 12.62
Boys Discus
11th – Aizik Hodak (Central Springs) – 154’ 3”
Girls Shot Put
12th – Amanda Chizek (West Hancock) – 37’ 1.25”
Boys 100M Dash
16th – Sammonte Bawden (Algona) – 11.29
25th – Wyatt Wegener (Algona) – 11.29
Boys 110M Hurdles
27th – Josef Smith (West Hancock) – 15.70
31st – Logan Benjegerdes (Northwood-Kensett) – 15.93
Girls High Jump
28th (tie) – Libby Schwamman (Osage) – 5’0”
Girls 100M Hurdles
29th – Paige Kisley (Osage) – 16.36
Women's Sprint Medley
8th - Wartburg (Muhammad, Jacobs, Stabler, Rittgers) - 4:07.20
Men’s 4x100M Relay
9th – Wartburg (Harrington, Duehr, Wright, Runge) – 42.33
21st – NIACC (McMaster, Younker, Eastman, Hoy) – 43.03
30th – Waldorf (Barrera, Cannon, Minor, Craig) – 44.04
Women’s 4x400M Relay
10th – Wartburg (Ganshirt, Tyynismaa, McSorely, Campbell) – 3:52.69
Men's Sprint Medley
14th - Wartburg (Harrington, Runge, Duehr, Hovenga) - 3:34.01
15th - Waldorf (Barerra, Newsome, Craig, Pinkerton) - 3:34.56
Men’s 4x400M Relay
17th – Wartburg (Wright, Cook, Schmidt, Teig) – 3:15.94
Women’s Javelin
18th – Kelsey Parish (NIACC) – 36.62
THURSDAY
Girls Discus
11th - Brenna Paulson - North Iowa - 124'11"
12th - Sharon Goodman - Crestwood - 122'5"
Boys Shot Put
8th - T.J. Schnurr - Bishop Garrigan - 53'1 3/4"
Boys 3200M Run
2nd - Reece Smith - GHV - 9:15.88
Related Content
- The Drake Relay are in the books, and here's everything from an eventful 3 days in Des Moines
- Drake Relays coverage - Friday
- Drake Relays - Thursday's highlights
- Local Preview: 2018 Drake Relays
- Drake Relays qualifiers prep at Lake Mills
- Drake Relays - Friday's highlights and results
- Drake Relays - Saturday's highlights and results
- Homeless on the move in Des Moines
- Medical marijuana facility proposed for Des Moines
- Des Moines Register ordered to conceal information