The Drake Relay are in the books, and here's everything from an eventful 3 days in Des Moines

Recapping this year's Drake Relays.

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 7:19 AM

SATURDAY

Boys 1600M Run

5th - Trey Engen (Algona) - 4:25.18

Girls 4x100M Relay

61st - Mason City (Daugherty, Williams, Green, Aaist) - 52.41

80th - Algona (Chase, Groen, Thomas, Hoover) - 53.04

91st - Osage (Halbach, Street, Schwamman, Krebsbach) - 54.04

Boys 4x100M Relay

18th - Algona (Bawden, Groen, Grein, Wegener) - 44.26

Men's Distance Medley (Iowa)

1st - Wartburg (Lorimer, Hovenga, Schmidt, Matt Heizenman) - 10:19.75

Women's Distance Medley (Iowa)

6th - Wartburg (Breitbach, Staebler, Stevens, Morter) - 12:40.99

Women's 4x200M Relay

13th - Wartburg (Funke, Jacobs, McSorely, Olson) - 1:44.38

18th - Waldorf (Fernandez, Wilkinson, Straight, Jackson) - 1:46.24

Men's 4x200M Relay

6th - Wartburg (Wright, Duehr, Harrington, Teig) - 1:27.86

22nd - Waldorf (Barrera, Minor, Conion, Craig) - 1:31.47

Women's Shuttle Hurdles

8th - Wartburg (Bjustrom, Hinegardner, Lambson, Beckert) - 1:03.79

Men's Shuttle Hurdles

3rd - Wartburg (Wright, Cook, Black, Kennicker) - 1:01.61

Women's High Jump

DNP - Ellie Roquet (No clearings)

Men's Long Jump

4th - Famiek Cook (Wartburg) - 7.10

FRIDAY

Boys Distance Medley

3rd – Algona (Bawden, Wegener, Groen, Engen) - 3:31

Girls 100M Dash

9th – Katie Saner (Crestwood) – 12.62

Boys Discus

11th – Aizik Hodak (Central Springs) – 154’ 3”

Girls Shot Put

12th – Amanda Chizek (West Hancock) – 37’ 1.25”

Boys 100M Dash

16th – Sammonte Bawden (Algona) – 11.29

25th – Wyatt Wegener (Algona) – 11.29

Boys 110M Hurdles

27th – Josef Smith (West Hancock) – 15.70

31st – Logan Benjegerdes (Northwood-Kensett) – 15.93

Girls High Jump

28th (tie) – Libby Schwamman (Osage) – 5’0”

Girls 100M Hurdles

29th – Paige Kisley (Osage) – 16.36

Women's Sprint Medley

8th - Wartburg (Muhammad, Jacobs, Stabler, Rittgers) - 4:07.20

Men’s 4x100M Relay

9th – Wartburg (Harrington, Duehr, Wright, Runge) – 42.33

21st – NIACC (McMaster, Younker, Eastman, Hoy) – 43.03

30th – Waldorf (Barrera, Cannon, Minor, Craig) – 44.04

Women’s 4x400M Relay

10th – Wartburg (Ganshirt, Tyynismaa, McSorely, Campbell) – 3:52.69

Men's Sprint Medley

14th - Wartburg (Harrington, Runge, Duehr, Hovenga) - 3:34.01

15th - Waldorf (Barerra, Newsome, Craig, Pinkerton) - 3:34.56

Men’s 4x400M Relay

17th – Wartburg (Wright, Cook, Schmidt, Teig) – 3:15.94

Women’s Javelin

18th – Kelsey Parish (NIACC) – 36.62

THURSDAY

Girls Discus

11th - Brenna Paulson - North Iowa - 124'11"

12th - Sharon Goodman - Crestwood - 122'5"

Boys Shot Put

8th - T.J. Schnurr - Bishop Garrigan - 53'1 3/4"

Boys 3200M Run

2nd - Reece Smith - GHV - 9:15.88

