The Curling Club of Rochester welcomes those at the fair to join in on the fun

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Curling Club of Rochester is welcoming those at the fair to join in on the fun.

"When you put on an event like this, you always wonder, will anybody show up? We've had a lot of great people show up. We've been very busy. People are very excited about curling obviously," says Joel Krueger with the club.

The Curling Club of Rochester is happy to be on the ice in the summer.

The club is doing events such as learn to curl and the curling experience throughout the weekend.

Joel says anyone can learn the game!

"I think everybody thinks this when they see curling on tv. They watch this sport - I think I can do that. You're right. You can! All skill levels. It's wonderful," says Joel.