The Curling Club of Rochester has events all week during the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Curling Club of Rochester is gearing up for the Olmsted County Fair.

The club is excited to welcome the community to join in on the fun Tuesday afternoon.

The club will be hosting events such as the curling experience, learn to curl, and the wheelchair curling exhibition.

You can also compete as a team or reserve the ice for a match.

The club welcomes all ages and abilities.

Kids as young as eight years old can participate.

The president of the club says it's about more than just the sport.

"Good friends. Good times. Good curling. We're very sociable. We're a very welcoming group. It's not just about the challenge of curling on the ice, it's the friends that you meet and keep. It's always a great time hanging out with friends from curling," says Steve Russell.

Here is the list of curling events for the week.