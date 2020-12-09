The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 for farmers is expiring soon

CLAREMONT, Minn. - Farmers and ranchers are the backbone of America, providing food for just about everyone. So without them, the country wouldn't be able to operate.

Since the end of September, almost half a million applications have come in from farmers needing financial assistance during the pandemic. "Well I'd like to say that farmers are resilient, but we're as vulnerable as everybody else to the virus," said Bruce Schmoll. He's a corn and soybean farmer in Claremont and he recently applied for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2. There's $14 billion available for farmers and ranchers who are facing disruptions because of COVID-19.

Some of those struggles are because of poor crop production, less ethanol, shipping issues on trade agreements and the ability to process livestock has dropped significantly. Schmoll said because of this assistance program, not only are farmers able to make up for lost revenue this year, but it also helps with offsetting the lower market prices in previous years. He explained Americans don't realize how important agriculture is to their day to day standard of living. "The variety of products that we produce just from corn alone - when you're talking about ethanol, it's not only the ethanol, it's the corn oil," said Schmoll. "Right now, food grain ethanol is a big deal because it's helped out with hand sanitizer products. So we've been able to supplement the shortage in that area."

Schmoll said the financial help is crucial, but he's anticipating new challenges in the future. "We haven't talked about trade issues yet," he explained. "We're not sure what to do and administration is going to do concerning China, if we're going to see an interruption, especially the soybean side of things. If trade is going to continue and where we're going to go there."

The deadline for farmers and ranchers to apply for food assistance is December 11th. You can apply either online or in-person with the Farm Service Agency office in your area.