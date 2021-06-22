The Community Engagement Response Team is back to patrolling the streets of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two Rochester suspects facing second-degree murder charges are expected to make their first court appearance Tuesday and former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, is set to be sentenced on Friday in the murder of George Floyd.

Derrick Days and Nautica Cox are facing second-degree murder charges for fatally shooting Todd Banks Jr. and critically injuring another victim more than two weeks ago. The community is still mourning the tragedy.

The outreach group, Community Engagement Response Team, first started in the Med City back in 2019. But with a recent uptick in gun violence, they're back on the streets engaging with the public.

Shaketa Clark and Charles Jackson are long-time Rochester residents. They explained they felt called to give back to the community and help people feel safe again. Clark had some advice for everyone heading into this intense week. "We've all made some mistakes in our lives and we, too, can change. We, too, can seek some positive refuge out of this situation," she explained. "The parents of the victims, they have forgiven those that has committed this crime against their children. We just want them to know that we're praying for them and their families also."

The Community Engagement Response Team is asking for help from the public in keeping the community safe and protected. "What do they need in our community to keep them safe? What do they desire for us to seek in our community? We're just looking for any kind of suggestions that they have," Clark said. "Anybody who is willing and able to join this team because we can't do it alone. We have to work together in order to make changes. Nothing changes if nothing changes. We have to lead by example."

Cox is expected to be in court at 2:30 Tuesday afternoon and Days will be there at 3:30.

KIMT News 3's Anthony Monzon will be in Minneapolis on Friday ahead of Derek Chauvin's sentencing. We'll bring you more information throughout the week.