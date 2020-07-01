The Clean and Safe Ambassadors Program launches Wednesday to help improve downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Clean and Safe Ambassador Program launched on Wednesday with a team of ambassadors. They'll be going around downtown Rochester to sanitize popular areas, power wash sidewalks and help visitors navigate through all this construction.

The program is funded through Mayo Clinic, DMC and the city. Ten ambassadors will be working from sun up to sun down everyday, improving downtown. They're focusing on the little things like sanitizing door handles for stores and restaurants, picking up liter and checking in on businesses to see if they need anything. Karli McElroy with Rochester Downtown Alliance said this program's goal is to give people peace of mind and help out the businesses that have been struggling throughout the pandemic. "These ambassadors will help bring those people into those businesses, understand the products they have," explained McElroy. "It'll also help people just kind of have that extra feel of confidence knowing that everything is clean downtown, everything is sanitized."

McElroy said not only are these ambassadors working to improve the Med City, but they're also benefiting from it as well. "I've had the privilege to meet them. A lot of them have really, really incredible stories. A lot of them have come from situations and they're really trying to better themselves, like difficult situations," said McElroy. "They are really so excited."

All of the ambassadors you'll see cleaning in downtown Rochester are trained to be an extra set of eyes for first responders and they're all well informed about the city. So there's no need to hesitate if you have questions for them, just look for the bright orange t-shirt.