ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of the biggest prep wrestling tournaments in Minnesota has been canceled.

The Clash Tournament Committee posted the following on its website:

“Unfortunately, we have to inform you of our decision regarding The Clash XIX. Yesterday’s, 10/1, decision by the Minnesota State High School League to eliminate tournaments has compelled The Clash Tournament Committee to cancel The Clash XIX. We will plan to hold the 2020 Clash on Friday and Saturday, January 7th and 8th.”