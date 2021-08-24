The City of Rochester holds webinar to update community on Rochester Rapid Transit project

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Community members had another opportunity to learn more about the Rochester Rapid Transit project.

During a webinar on Tuesday, project manager Jarrett Hubbard updated the public on the many offerings the project can bring to The Med City. They include mixed-use buildings with more retail along 2nd Street SW and a new bikeway by the Olmsted County Government Center.

The Rochester Rapid Transit project is still in the design phase. It's a proposed 2.6 mile route that will connect downtown Rochester, Mayo Civic Center, Mayo Clinic campuses, and the Olmsted County Government Center.