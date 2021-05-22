The Century Panthers are heading to the section tournament as a two seed

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Century Panthers boys' tennis team played in the Big 9 Conference Tournament on Saturday.

The team is ranked second in sections and eighth in the state.

The Panthers have the section tournament next week.

One senior says the team has been surprising opponents with its doubles.

Josh Christenson feels he's developed a bigger serve, giving him an advantage each set.

He also spent time in the offseason working on his forehand and feels that has become more of a weapon.

Heading into sections next week, Josh wants to keep his head in the game.

"I want to improve, kind of, my mental game. Kind of just make sure I'm in it every point, not getting distracted by anything, and just being super focused," says Josh Christenson.

Josh says the bond with this team is so special and he's grateful to have this year with the Panthers.