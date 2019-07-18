The Castle Community a shining example of evolution

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The historic Castle Community in downtown Rochester is a microcosm of Rochester's growth and change.

It was once a national guard armory, then a senior center.

Now, it's a community center that's the shining example of updating the old.

“More and more of a community gathering space which is the goal that we had to take this historic project and give it some modern renovations,” said Naura Anderson.

The Economic Development Association of Minnesota stopped in the med-city to tour the building today.

Naura Anderson runs an art store inside the historic building.

She says this location is all about evolution.

“Updated from an efficiency stand point as well as aesthetically to feel like a new hip place but still paying nod to the history of the building,” she said.

The building began renovations last year, costing millions of dollars in upgrades.