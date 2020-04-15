The CBD Centers pull CBD products off shelves, start producing hand sanitizer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When told by the City of Rochester to stop selling CBD products because it's not considered an essential business, The CBD Centers quickly shifted gears. Within a matter of about 24 hours, the plant in Waseca produced more than 500 gallons of hand sanitizer instead.

The Rochester shop is still open, but you won't find Cannabidiol products there. Instead, you can buy half gallon bottles, 1 gallon buckets, and 5 gallon buckets of hand sanitizer.

"It's that double wammy being able to help and being able to stay in business, otherwise we'd have to follow suit and shut down all business operations if we weren't able to make this switch," explains general manager Trevor McCarthy.

You can buy online or call ahead to pick up at curbside, or have the hand sanitizer delivered. The only option The CBD Centers are not offering is shipping.

The hand sanitizer does not contain CBD oil.