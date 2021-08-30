The Byron Bears take on the Komets for a rematch in last year's Class 1AAAA championship game

BYRON, Minn. - The Byron Bears are looking for a different ending this season - and the first game will not be an easy one.

"Like every week, you know, like everyone makes a big deal out of the KM week. And it is a big deal. But it's a big deal just like so is week two, so is week three. Because football is unique, you only get a select amount of games. You get eight," says Head Coach Ben Halder.

The Byron Bears ended last season with a loss to Kasson-Mantorville 7-0 in the Class 1 AAAA Championship game.

The team's first opponent this season?

The Komets.

"We're just, you know, looking to get back at them, make it a good game. We're just super pumped about it," says James Durst.

Coach Halder says the team is getting ready for its first game just like any other game.

The Byron Bears are built on speed and great senior leadership.

"We've got a brotherhood here. Everyone loves each other. We all know each other and care for each other. It's just one thing that you need to make a strong team and I feel like we've got that," says Durst.

"I feel like one of the hallmarks of our program is like to the bitter end, we're going to fight. And so we're expecting that against out of this class of kids too," says Coach Halder.

The Bears will take the field at Kasson-Mantorville Friday night at 7.