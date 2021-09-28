The Byron Bears boys' soccer team wears yellow for childhood cancer

BYRON, Minn. - September is childhood cancer awareness month.

It's a cause that hits close to home for the Byron Bears.

It was a sea of yellow at the Byron Bears boys' soccer game Tuesday night.

The team's goalie, Ryan, has watched his brother fight cancer for the past three years.

Now, they are close to the finish line.

"Christian Bos has been fighting cancer for what seems like forever now and we've been with him every step of the way and so has our Byron soccer community. They have made us really feel like we're included and we're being thought about tonight," says Ryan Anderson.

Christian has been undergoing treatment for leukemia for three years now.

In 46 days, he will take his last pill.

On Tuesday night, the Byron community and boys' soccer team showed support for the Bos family by wearing yellow.

"It makes me feel happy. I can't do anything but smile without losing too much focus on the game that we have to play tonight, but it makes me proud to know that the Byron community has been through this every step of the way," says Ryan.

The idea of wearing yellow came from Christian's big brother, Ryan.

"It started with a jersey, the one you see me wearing right here. It's Major League Soccer's Kick Childhood Cancer jersey for September, which is childhood cancer awareness month. Our oldest son is the varsity goalie for the Byron team and I bought him the same jersey and he asked if he could wear it in the game," says Christian's father, Martijn Bos.

Ryan wore the jersey in the goal tonight and his teammates wore yellow sweatbands.

The journey for the Bos family isn't over, but Christian is one step closer every day.

"All of a sudden this roller coaster will stop. But it's great to look forward as well. So we are excited for November 13 to roll around," says Martijn.

"I mean, it's almost here. We're just waiting. We have a little chain link on the wall and we are cutting down every day that goes by and we're going to throw a big celebration for him. We're all really excited. We're on our toes waiting for it to be done," says Ryan.

In 46 days, there will be a huge party at the Bos household.

KIMT News 3 wishes the family and Christian the absolute best.

Here is a link to the fundraising efforts by the family.

The Byron football team is hosting a Crush Cancer fundraiser this Friday.

All of the proceeds from that event will go to local families impacted by the disease.