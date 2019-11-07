The Blue Light special is over - Charles City Kmart to close

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - It's the end of the Blue Light special in Charles City. The Kmart is closing their doors for good in February of 2020.

KIMT News 3 confirmed the news through a representative from Sears Holdings, Kmart's parent company. There are only two Kmart stores in the entire state of Iowa. The other is located in Algona. That location will also close in February.

Since 2010, nearly 1,000 Kmart stores across the country have been closed. Back in October, Sears Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Residents in Charles City are sad to see the store close. Debra Bauer, who owns The Hairstyling Center in downtown says it was a great place to do some one-stop shopping. She also worries about the older population, who rely on Kmart's pharmacy for their prescriptions. According to Bauer, that leaves only one pharmacy left in Charles City.