The Blooming Prairie girls' basketball team hopes to continue its win streak

Blooming Prairie, Minn. - Let's take a look at the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms girls' basketball team.

Despite a COVID-19 season, this team is still competing at almost the same level as last year.

According to Coach Bruns, the team has had a combined 24 years of experience for almost the whole season, between four seniors and one junior who have been on varsity since their 8th grade years.

"Pretty unusual to have that much experience and it's shown quite a few times where we've been in a tough spot and we don't get phased. We keep on playing and things end up going right for us," says Coach John Bruns.

Coach adds they really try to stay in the present moment, whether it's in practice or during a game.

Looking ahead to the next few games, the team is getting physically ready by resting their bodies a bit and watching film.

One setback is the team did lose one of its starters.

"There's never a good time for that. And, you know, at the end of the season, that makes it even tougher. But at least we have some young kids who have a little bit of experience throughout the year and they're ready to step in, step up a little bit and this last week they really did a good job of that," says Coach Bruns.

Megan Oswald is leading the team in points and rebounds.

To continue the success, the Awesome Blossoms have decided she cannot take the court without one thing.

"Our team...we've decided that I have lucky shoes. So I have to wear those and triple knot them before I play," says Megan Oswald.

Off the court, Coach Bruns says these ladies are making an impact too.

"As far as how proud I am of these girls...it's hard to express because they just, I guess I'm most proud of the way they carry themselves both on the floor and off the floor. They're role models for younger kids," says Coach Bruns.

The Awesome Blossoms have only one loss on the season.

They play Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Monday night.