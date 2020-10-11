The Blood Donor Program is in need of blood donations as the pandemic continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic's Blood Donor Program recently wrapped up the Battle of the Badges campaign. However, just because it's over doesn't mean blood donations should end too.

Law enforcement won the friendly competition by only 9 donations. Overall, the campaign brought in 408 donations, which is a little more than years in the past. Donations of blood are extra critical as the pandemic continues. Not because COVID-19 patients receive blood, but because donors aren't coming in due to concerns. Another reason is a few months ago, Mayo Clinic paused procedures that weren't critical. Now, they're starting to operate more and the need for blood is greater again.

The recruitment and marketing coordinator at the Blood Donor Program, Kim Schmidt, explained types A and O are the most common types of blood, so they will always be in need of it. However, every type is accepted. "Blood product is needed. It cannot be manufactured. It truly is the gift of someone rolling up their arm and saying, 'I want to donate. I want to save a life.' So we're grateful for that," said Schmidt. "We need our blood donors. The need is constant, regardless of the blood type. We need all types at all times we say."

It's important to note a common misconception is if you've had COVID-19, then you can't donate, but it's actually the opposite because you have the potential to donate convalescent plasma, which has been proven to help COVID-19 patients. Schmidt said at the end of the day, it doesn't matter what type you have, just as long as you donate. "If they've not been asked to donate blood, I'm asking. Please donate blood. Please consider to donate for our patients," said Schmidt. "You may not know who's going to need it, but trust me you will touch someone's life by donating."

The Blood Donor Program isn't taking walk-ins right now, so you have to make an appointment, but they can be made the day of. The center is located in the Hilton Building in downtown Rochester and you can park for free in parking lot 6.