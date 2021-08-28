The Austin Packers football team is ready to be back on the field

ROCHESTER, Minn. - High school football is just about here in southeastern Minnesota.

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the Austin Packers.

"You know, we're crossing our fingers, but it feels great, you know. To see their faces, to see the positive interaction with the players and coaches. It's phenomenal," says Head Coach Ed Schmitt.

The Austin Packers are excited to be back out there competing.

The team played in a scrimmage Saturday morning, working on its depth with the second and third-string guys.

Coach Schmitt says from what he could tell, there are some easy fixes heading into the game next week.

"You know, watching film. Doing what they do. Doing that in practice, you know. Getting guys together, working hard," says senior running back and linebacker Joseph Walker.

Coach Schmitt says the Packers chose one word to focus on this year.

"Our team word is relentless. So we are going to be relentless on the playing field, on the practice field, how we prepare, how we watch film, in the community, as well as in the classroom. So, you know, just never give up, always fighting, always competing hard," says Coach Schmitt.

The team takes the field against Northfield Friday at home.