The Austin Bruins travel to Mason City to take on the Bulls

MASON CITY, Iowa - For the first time since 1985, the Austin Bruins took on the North Iowa Bulls.

"Immediately, we were told that this is going to be a rivalry. And it felt that way as soon as we stepped into their building for the first time. I mean, 45 minutes bus ride right down the road and then hop on the ice," says Liam Whitehouse.

The Austin Bruins took the ice against the North Iowa Bulls for the first time in 36 years.

The Bruins won the first game in a shootout and lost the second one.

Liam says the team has a good mix.

There are veterans, but also young energy from the new athletes.

The Bruins have a strong power play and good penalty kills.

They're just fine-tuning the systems.

Liam says he looks forward to heading to the rink every day.

"We kind of all clicked right away, socially, which I've never seen anything like it before, clicking that quick. There are a lot of good guys in the room, friends on the team. No cliques. Everybody is just all in it together. We all have a common goal. We all know what we can do this year and we're going to do anything to achieve it," says Liam.

The Bruins take the ice against St. Cloud on Friday.