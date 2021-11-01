The Austin Bruins lead the central division right now

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Bruins are coming off two big wins over Aberdeen this past weekend.

The Bruins lead the Central Division right now and they're working to stay on top.

Left-wing Jens Richards says the team is playing for each other and sticking to their game plan to get the wins.

The Bruins take on St. Cloud this week.

The Norsemen are another fast team, just like Austin.

Jens says they will need to bring their "A" game, but if they focus on what they've been doing all season, the Bruins will be just fine.

He says the team's comradery is what makes the Bruins so special.

"We play for each other. We all have our certain roles on the team, whether it be blocking shots, scoring goals, whatever it is. Each guy knows their role and that's really important to have a successful team," says Jens.

The Austin Bruins travel to St. Cloud Friday night.

Puck drops at 7.