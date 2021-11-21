The Austin Bruins and North Iowa Bulls face off this week

KIMT News 3 Sports - The North Iowa Bulls and the Austin Bruins face off this week.

The Bruins are coming off a tough weekend, losing two games to the Minot Minotauros.

Goalie Klayton Knapp says the team worked really hard, but the pucks weren't finding the back of the net.

Klayton says the Bruins need to stay within their structure and play how they know to play.

This week they will see another strong team in the North Iowa Bulls.

"North Iowa is a tough team to play against. They try to play with a lot of skill, so if we can play physical against them and establish our forecheck, I think we will be pretty successful," says Klayton.

Speaking of the North Iowa Bulls, they lead the Central Division.

Defenseman Sean Vlasich says this is a young team.

He says the more they play, the better they will get.

Right now, the team is focusing on the little things such as finishing plays, being hard in the defensive zone, moving pucks up the ice quickly, and their power play is really starting to click.

The Bulls face the Bruins this week and they will be ready.

"We'll watch some video on them. They're a big, hard team, so we'll work on just being physical and being hard on the pucks. We like to play fast. we're a pretty fast team, so line rushes. We will work a lot on that in practice, so just another usual week of practice coming up," says Sean.

The matchup between the Bruins and the Bulls is this week.

Puck drops in Austin on Friday at 7.

The teams will play in Iowa on Saturday.