The American Red Cross has served over 1 million families since 2001

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When people normally think of the American Red Cross they think of donating blood. But, the organization also provides life-changing services to the Armed Forces.

Once the military oath is taken, the Red Cross is there for the military member and their family throughout the rest of their lives.

If a family member is deployed and there is an emergency, the American Red Cross is the only authorized organization to contact the loved one.

Regional Program Manager of the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Alex Smith served eight years in the Army and said her time enlisted made her work with the Red Cross hit closer to home.

"I enlisted post 9/11," said Smith. "And going into that knowing what that looks like...it felt like the right thing to do. To be able to stand up for those who couldn't do it themselves. And it turned out to be such an amazing sense of community. And I am so proud to have had and been able to serve, and again it just makes what I'm doing here now so much better."

They provide services to veterans affairs hospitals, military bases, and veterans in nursing homes.

The Red Cross is seeing a significant spike in the number of military personnel needing mental health services since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Service to the Armed Forces Department provides free resiliency workshops for veterans and their families to help keep their minds and bodies healthy.

"Between in-person or virtual workshops taught by our volunteer emergency facilitators and the resources we're providing, we're really trying to make sure that everybody is getting the needs met that they can," said Smith. "Regardless of what their situation is. Whether that be attending those rare in-person opportunities or doing it from the comfort of their own couch."

Since 9/11, the American Red Cross has served more than one million military families.