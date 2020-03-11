The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood due to the spread of coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the virus continues to spread, some regular donors will become ineligible to donate. That's why the Red Cross is encouraging donors to give blood now in preparation.

Melanie Tschida with American Red Cross Southeast Minnesota, emphasized blood supply has to remain at a certain level in order for the Red Cross to make sure patients can get the blood they need. "Anytime someone is healthy and can donate blood, they're helping ensure that that blood supply is available for people who need it," said Tschida. "Even in the midst of a virus going through a community, people still need blood."

Red Cross personnel will always ask certain questions to make sure a person is healthy before donating blood, but now they're being extra careful with their blood supply by asking people about their recent travel history and if they've been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Tschida explained these extra questions are asked to verify that the donor is healthy and the blood supply stays safe. "It's really an extra added precaution to make sure - even though there is no evidence of respiratory illness being transmitted through the blood supply and that's ever - there's no evidence that a respiratory illness can be transmitted through a blood donation."

The American Red Cross has some upcoming blood drives where you can donate blood if you're interested. You can view the locations on their website.