The American Legion Post 56 honors their veterans in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Veterans in Albert Lea were honored today at the Freeborn County courthouse.
The American Legion Post 56 holds a ceremony each year to remember the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice and those who came back home. Vice Commander Jim Hockinson said, "there's only two people that I know that have ever offered their life for the people - one was God and one was a veteran." Commander Jeffery Olson explained who the ceremony is for, "we honor our POW MIA's that are still missing or not here."
This year, Bomgaars donated a sign to the American Legion Post 56 that has all of the veterans signatures. The legion will bring it out every year to continue to honor their veterans.
