The American Legion Post 56 honors their veterans in Albert Lea

The American Legion Post 56 in Albert Lea honored their veterans today and hosted a free lunch.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 9:37 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Veterans in Albert Lea were honored today at the Freeborn County courthouse. 

The American Legion Post 56 holds a ceremony each year to remember the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice and those who came back home. Vice Commander Jim Hockinson said, "there's only two people that I know that have ever offered their life for the people - one was God and one was a veteran." Commander Jeffery Olson explained who the ceremony is for, "we honor our POW MIA's that are still missing or not here."

This year, Bomgaars donated a sign to the American Legion Post 56 that has all of the veterans signatures. The legion will bring it out every year to continue to honor their veterans. 

Record cold possible for Tuesday morning
