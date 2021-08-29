The Albert Lea Tigers are ready for a full season of football

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Tigers are ready to get back on the gridiron.

"I feel like this year is going to be a lot different than anybody has ever seen Tiger football. I really do," says Garrett Giles.

"It feels great. After just three games last year, knowing that I have a full season ahead of me for my senior year, I'm pumped and I'm ready," says Cole Janssen.

The Albert Lea Tigers are ready to take the field this season.

The team is smaller this year, but they can run.

With only three games last season, Head Coach Paul Dunn says the Tigers are putting in the work.

"Hopefully, as the full system gets installed and the kids understand we can play fast and fly around and have fun," says Coach Dunn.

The team plays option football.

They want to hustle and tackle well.

Coach says there is a solid group of returning players and those Tigers can't wait to show their stripes.

"Oh, it feels so good. I've been waiting so long to be out there with my family. That's family out there. And just being able to play the sport we love together," says Giles.

The team heads to Faribault on Friday.